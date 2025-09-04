Sheboygan Film Festival Announces Schedule

The films are selected, the passes are on sale, and excitement is building.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF) announced today that the schedule for the first annual Sheboygan Film Festival is complete and now available on the organization’s website. Over 80 films will be presented to festivalgoers in venues throughout downtown Sheboygan between October 2nd and 5th, 2025. In addition, parties, dinners, filmmaker Q&As, casual get-togethers, and more are all scheduled during the event.

“We expected the selection process to be difficult, and it was, but the result is a collection of films that we are all very proud to present to attendees of our first annual film festival,” said Beah Travis, Founder and Executive Director of Belladonna Film Project and Chair of the SFF Committee. “I am very excited to present every single block of films on our schedule. This event will be something special that should not be missed.”

In all, the festival planners received over 320 submissions, including 42 international films from 22 countries and Puerto Rico. Of the films selected, about 20 come from Wisconsin filmmakers, with 7 films having a direct connection to Sheboygan. In addition, the festival will present 30 films made for children and a dozen produced by filmmakers 18 years old or younger.

Attendees of this year’s event will have the opportunity to see foreign films from Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Iran, Israel, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Palestine, Puerto Rico, Serbia, Slovakia, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Opening night at the Weill Center will be a star-studded event, complete with red carpet, photo opportunities, a cocktail party, networking with filmmakers, and a screening of “John Candy: I Like Me,” an exploration of the life of the Canadian comedic icon John Candy. The film was directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds. It will open in Sheboygan after opening the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The festival will close with a 30th Anniversary screening of “Dead Man Walking,” starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn, directed by Tim Robbins, in support of Robbins’ upcoming appearances as part of the Kohler Foundation’s Distinguished Guest Series.

Tickets for opening night and festival passes are on sale now on the Sheboygan Film Festival website. The committee is still seeking volunteers. For more information about the upcoming event, including sponsorship opportunities, submission requirements, or volunteer opportunities, visit the Sheboygan Film Festival website at www.sheboyganfilmfest.com.

About The Sheboygan Film Festival

With its inaugural event scheduled to take place October 2-5th, the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF) is an annual film festival organized by Belladonna Film Project, a 501(c)3 film production company focused on independent film in the Midwest. SFF, the Malibu of the Midwest’s very own film fest, is open to filmmakers worldwide but focuses primarily on bringing regional independent film projects, for audiences of all ages, to the public’s attention. A typical annual program will include dramatic and documentary features, short films, and children’s programming. The event offers daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events that showcase filmmakers, their projects, and the city of Sheboygan. To learn more, visit www.sheboyganfilmfest.com.

