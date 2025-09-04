Gov. McMaster Directs DSS to Submit Waiver Banning Candy, Unhealthy Drinks from SNAP Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2025-30, directing the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) to submit a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to exclude the purchase of candy, energy drinks, soft drinks, and sweetened beverages from the list of eligible foods under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.

"South Carolina is doing her part to Make America Healthy Again. This request is a light-touch, common-sense approach that ensures these federal taxpayer dollars are being used to help families purchase healthy, nutritious food – not unhealthy candy and sugary drinks," said Governor Henry McMaster. "I thank President Trump and his Administration for providing us with the ability to enhance our SNAP program so we can create healthier outcomes for South Carolina families."

The executive order provides definitions and exclusions for the categories as follows:

Candy is defined as a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners in combination with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients in the form of bars, drops, or pieces. Candy shall not include the following: protein bars, granola bars, or baking ingredients such as sprinkles, chocolate melting wafers, toffee bits, or chocolate chips, or items primarily identified and sold as bakery or bread products, such as baked goods, cakes, crackers, cookies, muffins, brownies, pastries, bread, or similar products.



is defined as a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners in combination with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients in the form of bars, drops, or pieces. protein bars, granola bars, or baking ingredients such as sprinkles, chocolate melting wafers, toffee bits, or chocolate chips, or items primarily identified and sold as bakery or bread products, such as baked goods, cakes, crackers, cookies, muffins, brownies, pastries, bread, or similar products. Energy drinks are defined as beverages containing at least sixty-five (65) milligrams of caffeine per eight (8) fluid ounces that are advertised as being specifically designed to provide metabolic stimulation or an increase to the consumer’s mental or physical energy. Energy drinks shall not include coffee or tea or any substantially coffee- or tea-based beverage.



are defined as beverages containing at least sixty-five (65) milligrams of caffeine per eight (8) fluid ounces that are advertised as being specifically designed to provide metabolic stimulation or an increase to the consumer’s mental or physical energy. coffee or tea or any substantially coffee- or tea-based beverage. Soft Drinks are defined as any nonalcoholic beverage made with carbonated water and flavored or sweetened, or both, with sugar or other natural or artificial sweeteners.



are defined as any nonalcoholic beverage made with carbonated water and flavored or sweetened, or both, with sugar or other natural or artificial sweeteners. Sweetened beverages are defined as any sweetened beverage, flavored or sweetened or both, with five (5) grams or more of added sugar or other natural or artificial sweeteners, ready for consumption without further processing, such as sweetened coffee, tea, lemonade, and other noncarbonated drinks.



are defined as any sweetened beverage, flavored or sweetened or both, with five (5) grams or more of added sugar or other natural or artificial sweeteners, ready for consumption without further processing, such as sweetened coffee, tea, lemonade, and other noncarbonated drinks. Soft drinks and sweetened beverages shall not include: (i) a beverage that contains milk, milk products, soy, rice, or other milk substitutes; (ii) any beverage consisting of 50% or more natural fruit or vegetable juice with no added caloric sweetener; (iii) any product commonly referred to as “infant” or “baby” formula; (iv) sports or rehydration beverages; (v) carbonated water beverages; or (vi) any beverage for medical use, meaning any beverage suitable for human consumption and manufactured for use as a source of necessary nutrition due to a medical condition, or for use as an oral rehydration electrolyte solution for infants and children, formulated to prevent or treat dehydration due to illness.

and

DSS is directed to submit its waiver request to the USDA within 14 days. If denied, DSS will revise and resubmit until approval is granted.

According to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, SNAP enrollees consume significantly more sugary drinks than nonrecipients, with children enrolled in SNAP consuming 43% more than children not enrolled in SNAP with similar incomes.

The governor's order aligns with President Donald J. Trump's efforts to improve health outcomes across the country. If approved, South Carolina would join a growing number of states that have received similar USDA waivers.