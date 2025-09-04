Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong's Engagements in Beijing

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong is currently in Beijing, China on a working visit. On 4 September, Deputy Prime Minister Gan had separate meetings with PRC Vice President Han Zheng, Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan met and was hosted to lunch by Vice President Han at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. Deputy Prime Minister Gan and Vice President Han reaffirmed the warm and deep friendship between Singapore and China on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. They highlighted the positive momentum of bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including in trade and investment, digital and financial connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. They looked forward to the convening of the 21st Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation in Chongqing later this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan and Vice Premier He reviewed the excellent state of Singapore-China economic cooperation. They reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic partnership and trade flows, including via the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, and the Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative. They discussed the progress on our bilateral financial initiatives, including in the over-the-counter (OTC) bond market arrangement, green finance, and capital market cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan and Minister Wang exchanged views on the trajectory of the global economy, and reaffirmed Singapore and China's shared commitment to maintaining the rules-based international order and multilateral trading system. Deputy Prime Minister Gan also welcomed China's APEC Chairmanship in 2026. They looked forward to the convening of the 8th Investment Promotion Committee later in 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan will return to Singapore this evening.

4 SEPTEMBER 2025