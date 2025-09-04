SandStone Partners Health, dba YourMedPlan, Acquires Trusted Advisors to Strengthen Presence in Upstate South Carolina

Julie Williams, Owner of Trusted Advisors in Spartanburg, SC John Jassmann, CEO of SandStone Partners Health dba YourMedPlan

Acquisition deepens access to ACA and Medicare solutions for individuals, families, and employers in Spartanburg & surrounding communities.

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SandStone Partners Health, LLC, doing business as YourMedPlan , has officially acquired Trusted Advisors, a respected health insurance agency specializing in Medicare and ACA Marketplace plans in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Trusted Advisors has earned a strong reputation across Upstate South Carolina for its values-based approach and client education, helping thousands navigate health insurance plans with confidence.Julie Williams, the driving force behind Trusted Advisors, has led the agency with a focus on individualized client guidance. With over 14 years of experience in the South, Julie Williams has built lasting community relationships and a proven track record of client-focused service throughout Spartanburg. She will remain with the company, continuing to support clients across South Carolina.“Adding Trusted Advisors to the YourMedPlan team strengthens our commitment to offering localized, expert insurance advisory services across the Southeast,” said John Jassmann, CEO. “Julie and her colleagues bring a client-centered approach that we strive to deliver in every market we serve.”Trusted Advisors will continue serving the Upstate community under both the Trusted Advisors and YourMedPlan brands. Clients can expect the same reliable guidance, now backed by a broader network, enhanced tools, and expanded health insurance options.“Partnering with YourMedPlan allows us to scale our capabilities without compromising the personalized service our clients expect,” said Julie Williams, founder and CEO of Trusted Advisors. “We’re gaining operational resources that will directly benefit the clients we serve in Spartanburg while continuing to lead with the same values that built our reputation.”With 11 successful health insurance agency acquisitions to date, SandStone Partners Health continues to grow the YourMedPlan brand across the Southeast. By integrating top-performing agencies in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, YourMedPlan delivers strategic insurance support to over 18,000 members and counting.For more information about YourMedPlan, visit www.yourmedplan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.