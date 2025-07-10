SandStone Partners Health, dba YourMedPlan, Acquires McBride Insurance Agency to Expand Florida Operations

Acquisition expands access to Florida Blue health insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses across the greater Orlando area.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SandStone Partners Health, LLC, doing business as YourMedPlan , announced today it has acquired McBride Insurance Agency , a respected health insurance agency specializing exclusively in Florida Blue Medicare, individual and family coverage, and employer solutions. The acquisition expands YourMedPlan’s ability to serve local businesses and residents with comprehensive guidance and support for Florida Blue health insurance plans.Founded by David and Carole McBride in 1984, McBride Insurance Agency began as a family-run firm dedicated to providing trusted, personal service. Their son, Mike Prusak, purchased the agency in 1999 upon their retirement, continuing their commitment to helping clients navigate important health insurance decisions. For nearly 40 years, McBride Insurance has earned a reputation for guiding individuals through Medicare enrollment, securing ACA plans that fit their needs, and structuring group health plans for small and mid-sized employers through Florida Blue.“This partnership represents a meaningful step in advancing our growth strategy across Florida,” said John Jassmann, CEO of YourMedPlan. “McBride Insurance has earned the trust of countless clients by providing exceptional guidance on their health coverage needs. We look forward to building on that foundation and delivering even greater value through our combined insurance insights and resources.”McBride Insurance Agency will make a deliberate transition to operating under both the McBride and YourMedPlan brands, preserving its strong local reputation and recognition while introducing clients to the enhanced technology, innovative Florida Blue health solutions, and tailored expertise that YourMedPlan provides for Florida residents. Families, individuals, and businesses will benefit from new tools and expanded capabilities, all while receiving the same personal attention and reliable service they have come to expect from McBride Insurance Agency.“We are delighted that McBride Insurance Agency has been acquired by SandStone Partners Health,” said Mike Prusak, owner of McBride Insurance Agency. “YourMedPlan is well known for its client-first approach in the insurance industry. This exciting new chapter ensures our valued clients will continue to receive the personalized service they trust, now supported by YourMedPlan’s extensive resources and commitment to excellence.”This transaction marks SandStone Partners Health’s 11th acquisition, including agencies in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, as YourMedPlan continues to expand rapidly across the Southeast. With additional strategic acquisitions already underway, the company is positioned to continue broadening its reach and delivering client-focused health insurance solutions built on deep local connections.For more information about YourMedPlan, visit www.yourmedplan.com

