SandStone Insurance Partners & YourMedPlan Announce Donations to Bay Area Pregnancy Center & Feeding Tampa Bay

Through employee-driven giving, Florida insurance brokers contribute to local nonprofits dedicated to providing resources to those in need.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SandStone Insurance Partners and YourMedPlan are proud to announce their charitable donations to Bay Area Pregnancy Center and Feeding Tampa Bay as part of the 2023 & 2024 SandStone Employee/Employer Match Donations program. Each organization will receive a donation to support ongoing efforts to serve the local Tampa Bay community.The SandStone Employee/Employer Match Donation program reflects the company’s commitment to giving back by matching employee contributions to employee-nominated organizations that align with its mission of strengthening communities. By supporting these nonprofit organizations, SandStone Insurance Partners and YourMedPlan continue to demonstrate their dedication to making a meaningful impact beyond the insurance industry.“Community well-being is at the heart of what we do at SandStone Insurance Partners and YourMedPlan,” said John Jassmann, CEO. “Providing insurance protection is just one part of the equation. Supporting organizations that make a tangible difference, like Bay Area Pregnancy Center and Feeding Tampa Bay, is another. We are honored to give back to these charitable causes.”Bay Area Pregnancy Center offers vital resources, counseling, and support to expecting mothers and families facing unplanned pregnancies. Through education, medical services, and material assistance, the organization equips individuals with the guidance and care necessary to make informed decisions and create a stable future.Feeding Tampa Bay leads the fight against hunger by distributing millions of meals each year to individuals and families across West Central Florida. Through meal programs, disaster relief efforts, and long-term hunger solutions, Feeding Tampa Bay provides critical support as economic challenges and rising living costs make food insecurity a growing concern.“As experienced Florida insurance brokers , we recognize that protection for our community isn’t just about insurance; it’s about ensuring families and individuals have access to the resources they need,” said Charlie Robinson, President of SandStone Insurance Partners. “Through our employee-driven giving initiative, we have the opportunity to come together as a team and support organizations that are making a visible impact in Tampa Bay.”SandStone Insurance Partners and YourMedPlan are committed to protecting clients with comprehensive insurance solutions and investing in the communities they serve. The company’s charitable efforts align with its core values of helping individuals and businesses achieve financial security and peace of mind.For more information about SandStone Insurance Partners and YourMedPlan, visit www.sandstoneins.com and www.yourmedplan.com . To learn more about Bay Area Pregnancy Center and Feeding Tampa Bay and how you can support their missions, visit www.mybapc.com and www.feedingtampabay.org ###ABOUT SANDSTONE INSURANCE PARTNERSIn 2017, SandStone Insurance Partners was founded as an independent agency in Georgia and, through strategic acquisitions, quickly expanded into Florida, South Carolina, and beyond. With a client-first approach, SandStone crafts commercial, personal, and group benefits programs that help businesses and individuals protect their assets and navigate complex insurance landscapes. The firm delivers innovative, tailored solutions that evolve with clients' needs, ensuring comprehensive protection and long-term risk management. For more information, visit www.sandstoneins.com or contact Chaney Jassmann at chaney.jassmann@sandstoneins.com. Follow SandStone on LinkedIn at @SandStoneInsurancePartners.ABOUT YOURMEDPLANYourMedPlan is a leading health insurance advisory firm specializing in Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans, Medicare solutions, and ancillary health benefits such as dental, vision, critical illness, and hospital indemnity coverage. With a deep understanding of the evolving healthcare landscape, YourMedPlan provides personalized guidance to individuals, families, and small businesses, helping them navigate their health insurance options with confidence. With licensure across 30+ states and advisory services available in all 50 states, YourMedPlan delivers nationwide expertise with a local touch. For more information, visit www.yourmedplan.com or contact Chaney Jassmann at chaney.jassmann@sandstoneins.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.