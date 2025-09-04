Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses 30th Annual NEDLAC Summit, 5 Sept

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 05 September 2025, virtually deliver a keynote address at the National Economic Development Labour Council’s (NEDLAC) 30th Annual Summit, scheduled to take place at the NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel in Gauteng Province.

Convened under the theme "Advancing solidarity, equality and sustainability in the economy and the labour market”, the Summit provides an opportunity for a larger delegation of NEDLAC social partners from organised business, community, government, and organised labour, as well as other stakeholders, to gather and deliberate on socio-economic issues.

In line with the priorities of South Africa’s G20 Presidency of solidarity, equality and sustainability, the Summit serves as a platform for participants to present achievements and challenges pertaining to:

The realisation of solidarity of workers through advances made in collective bargaining, dispute resolution and building worker unity including with non-standard employees;

Advancement of gender and race equality in the workplace and society; and

The pursuit of climate sustainability and a just transition from a workplace perspective.

The details for the summit are as follows:

Date: Friday, 5 September 2025

Time: 8h30

Location: NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel (fomerly called The Hilton Hotel)

The Summit will also be broadcast on digital/social media platforms for further invitees and members of the public to observe. Go here:

https://youtube.com/live/U9ed8Q9U_xA?feature=share

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

Louis Seeco

NEDLAC

Cell: 082 652 8999