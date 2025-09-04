Government Communications on collection of media accreditation for the special official funeral of the late Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu
Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the special Official Funeral service of the late Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, are requested to collect their accreditation cards as follows:
Day 1:
Date: Friday 05 September 2025
Time: 10h00-18h00
Venue: Nkangala District Municipality, Mpumalanga province
Day 2:
Date: Saturday 06 September 2025
Time: 07h00-08h00
Venue: Nkangala District Municipality, Mpumalanga province
NB: Members of the media are advised to bring along their ID’s, Driver’s license, passports, press cards or letter from the editor when collecting the accreditation card.
For more information regarding accreditation contact: Ishmael Selemale on 0731631123
Enquiries:
William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147
