Government Communications on collection of media accreditation for the special official funeral of the late Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the special Official Funeral service of the late Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, are requested to collect their accreditation cards as follows:

Day 1:

Date: Friday 05 September 2025

Time: 10h00-18h00

Venue: Nkangala District Municipality, Mpumalanga province

Day 2:

Date: Saturday 06 September 2025

Time: 07h00-08h00

Venue: Nkangala District Municipality, Mpumalanga province

NB: Members of the media are advised to bring along their ID’s, Driver’s license, passports, press cards or letter from the editor when collecting the accreditation card.

For more information regarding accreditation contact: Ishmael Selemale on 0731631123

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates