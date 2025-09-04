Submit Release
North West Provincial Legislature calls Premier and MECs to account on transport crisis in the North West, 5 Sept

The North West Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management, chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile, will hold an oversight meeting with Premier Lazarus Mokgosi, MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management Hon. Wessels Morweng, and MEC for Finance Hon. Keneetswe Mosenogi to account for the ongoing transport crisis in the province.

The meeting will also focus on recent court judgments affecting North West Transport Investments (NTI), progress on the Legislature’s resolution regarding NTI employees’ salaries, and measures to stabilize commuter bus services in Ngaka Modiri Molema amid the Atamelang Bus Service appeal.

Meeting details:
Date: Friday, 05 September 2025
Time: 08h00 – 10h00
Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2 / Hybrid

Enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe
Media & Communications Unit
Cell: 079 527 0628

