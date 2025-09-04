AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

INFORMATION SHEET FOR VETERANS SEEKING EMPLOYMENT

AS AN EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATOR WITH

THE STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

Under the supervision of the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner, the ideal candidate will be experienced in handling a wide range of administrative and executive support-related tasks and will be able to work independently with little or no supervision. This person must be exceedingly well organized, flexible, and enjoy the administrative challenges of supporting a state agency with its diverse people and programs.

The ability to interact with ADVA staff (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, extroverted, cooperative, and efficient, with a high level of professionalism and confidentiality. Expert-level written and verbal communication skills, strong decision-making ability, and attention to detail are equally important.

MUST HAVE:

5+ years’ experience supporting at the executive level

Excellent calendar management skills, including the coordination of internal/external executive meetings

Experience assisting management with the creation of PowerPoint presentations

Strong knowledge of MS Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

STRONGLY PREFER:

A Veteran with an Honorable Discharge and executive military support experience

Executive support experience in a city, state, or federal government environment

Experience successfully creating and/or modifying processes to improve efficiencies

Bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution

THE EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATOR WILL:

Serve as the primary administrative assistant to the State Service Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner.

Be responsible for heavy calendar management, requiring interaction with both internal and external executives and assistants, as well as consultants, to coordinate a variety of complex executive meetings.

Assist with planning and implementation of all outreach and engagement ADVA events, including executive speaking engagements, townhalls, veterans’ fairs, and similar external events.

Coordinate all travel for the State Service Commissioner and other executives within ADVA.

Assist the ADVA State Property Manager with property tasks and other administrative tasks as necessary.

Answer phones and either direct incoming calls to the appropriate party promptly and efficiently or take appropriate phone messages.

Communicate and handle incoming and outgoing electronic communications on behalf of the ADVA Executive Staff.

Assist ADVA staff with preparation of presentation materials.

Review and summarize miscellaneous reports and documents; prepare background documents and outgoing mail as necessary.

Assist in pipeline/forecast preparation and management for the ADVA

Prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously and follow through on issues promptly.

STATE PAY GRADE: 75 ($47,839.20 – $80,121.60)

CLOSING DATE: September 16, 2025

Download attached application