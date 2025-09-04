Rubenstein Public Relations Announces New Client Partnership with Kai.ai, Pioneers in AI-Driven Hybrid Mental Healthcare

Rubenstein Public Relations has a strong track record of delivering exceptional results for clients in the healthcare and technology sectors.” — Alex Frankel, Co-Founder and CEO of Kai.ai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is excited to announce its newest client partnership with Kai.ai , a trailblazer in the field of hybrid mental healthcare. The agency will develop and execute a comprehensive public relations campaign aimed at elevating Kai.ai’s brand profile, highlighting its innovation, and amplifying its impact in both the mental health and artificial intelligence sectors.Working closely with Kai.ai’s leadership and Co-Founder and CEO Alex Frankel, RPR will implement a targeted strategy to enhance the company’s reputation as a high-quality provider of AI-supported mental healthcare with professional human oversight. The campaign will focus on increasing brand awareness among key audiences, such as healthcare professionals, academic institutions, and insurance providers, while showcasing Kai.ai’s unique positioning at the forefront of the hybrid mental health model."Rubenstein Public Relations has a strong track record of delivering exceptional results for clients in the healthcare and technology sectors," said Alex Frankel, Co-Founder and CEO of Kai.ai. "Their deep understanding of our industry and expertise in media relations enable us to reach more people who can benefit from our mental health AI platform and share our vision for providing much-needed mental health services with AI only applied with oversight of human competence and compassion.”According to Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations, “the agency has supported pioneering companies in the artificial intelligence and healthcare sectors, and Kai.ai represents the next evolution in this space. Blending cutting-edge AI with compassionate human oversight, Kai.ai is transforming how mental health support is delivered. We are excited to help elevate their platform and position them as a category leader in the growing field of AI-powered emotional wellness.”Additionally, the campaign will highlight Kai.ai’s state-of-the-art technology, groundbreaking research, and commitment to providing real-time, personalized mental health solutions. The partnership will aim to establish Kai.ai as a hub of innovation, driving forward the conversation around accessible and affordable AI-enhanced mental wellness.With deep experience supporting clients at the intersection of artificial intelligence, future technology, and health & wellness, Rubenstein Public Relations brings the insight and strategic expertise needed to accelerate the success of this “digital emotional companion” and its mission to transform mental healthcare delivery.About Kai.aiKai.ai is a US-based AI-powered personal emotional support platform that works with mental health patients and their healthcare providers, including psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, clinicians, and their respective organizations more efficiently. The company utilizes a hybrid mental health model that combines AI-based support with professional human supervision and guidance, designed to augment mental healthcare in various settings. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge natural language processing and machine learning technologies, Kai dramatically increases the care that mental health clinics are able to deliver to significantly increase their capacity to deliver personalized, compassionate care.About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.