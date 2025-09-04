Hone your nature journaling skills at Sept. 27 MDC program in Bolivar

Body

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Setting aside life’s stresses for a while to make notes and sketches on the natural events occurring around you could increase your nature knowledge and your appreciation for the outdoors world.

People can learn more about the educational and therapeutic benefits of nature journaling at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Wild Wellness: A Nature Journaling Intro Series.” This online program will be from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Dunnegan Memorial Park in Bolivar. The Park is located at 601 W. Forest Street. This program is suggested for people age 10 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210622

Nature journaling is a beautiful practice that blends observation, curiosity, and creative expression to deepen one’s connection with the natural world. At the Sept. 27 program, MDC Conservation Educator Stacia Skinner will discuss how to capture those special moments in nature using a combination of words, sketches, numbers, and found materials.

Participants of the Sept. 27 program will also learn how to create their own “junk journals.” These journals use recycled and re-purposed items to create personalized nature journals to create an individual’s unique style. Skinner will stress that the key to nature journaling is not about being either an artist or a scientist. Rather, it’s about making a conscious effort to slow down, pay attention, and record the details.

Basic supplies will be provided, including paper, glue, scissors and decorative elements. Program participants should feel free to bring:

Pens, pencils, markers

Old magazines, maps, or scrap paper

Stamps, stickers, and/or washi tape

Envelopes, tags, or fabric scraps

Any personal items that inspire you

Binoculars, water, and a chair (if you wish)

The class will be outside at Dunnegan Park so dress for the weather. Program participants will meet at the back of the park, near the pond.

Though this program is free, registration is required. Use the link above.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.