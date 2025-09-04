Moe Hussain Appointed Head of DevSecOps & Engineering Operations at JSOC IT

Moe Hussain, Head of SRE, DevSecOps & DevOps, JSOC IT JSOC IT team JSOC IT, Inc POST SECURITY

Innovator Moe Hussain takes helm of JSOC IT’s engineering teams, driving resilience, innovation, and people-first leadership in DevSecOps.

This promotion is about the incredible team I get to lead. When engineers are trusted and empowered, they can turn even the most complex systems into resilient ecosystems.” — Moe Hussain, Head of SRE, DevSecOps & DevOps, JSOC IT

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOC IT, Inc., the Integrated Service Provider built on the ethos “No Breaches, Only Bold Moves,” today announced the promotion of Moe Hussain to Head of SRE, DevSecOps, and DevOps.Hussain, who joined JSOC IT as a DevSecOps Engineer, now leads a growing team responsible for the company’s reliability, infrastructure, and security automation practices. Under his guidance, the engineering teams have become a cornerstone of JSOC IT’s delivery model — stabilizing complex client environments, integrating fragmented tech stacks, and enabling secure, scalable growth for businesses in highly regulated industries.“Moe represents the future of technical leadership,” said Sam Sawalhi, Founder & CEO of JSOC IT. “He combines deep technical mastery with the ability to empower his team. Together, they’ve accelerated delivery, cut waste across client tech stacks, and proven that security and speed can go hand in hand.”With a Master’s in Cybersecurity from DePaul University and certifications as a Certified Kubernetes Administrator and AWS Certified SysOps Administrator, Hussain has spent his career building and securing infrastructure across AWS, GCP, Azure, and on-premises environments. His engineers have already delivered measurable client impact, including:Cutting redundant software spend by 20–30% through comprehensive audits and tool consolidation.Deploying unified monitoring and logging using ELK, Datadog, Prometheus, and CloudWatch.Accelerating secure deployments with automated CI/CD pipelines and DevSecOps best practices.Improving resilience and compliance by aligning infrastructure with SOC 2, NIST, and SABSA frameworks.Prior to JSOC IT, Hussain led infrastructure initiatives at Edraak — the global e-learning nonprofit founded by Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan — where he helped deliver secure, scalable platforms to millions of learners worldwide.“This promotion is really about the incredible team I get to lead,” Hussain said. “We’ve shown that when engineers are trusted and empowered, they can turn even the most complex systems into resilient ecosystems. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together — and I’m even more excited about what’s next as we bring our POST-Security vision to life.”This appointment underscores JSOC IT’s commitment to building a culture where bold leadership and engineering excellence go hand in hand. Hussain’s team will continue to play a pivotal role in the development and scaling of POST-Security, JSOC IT’s proprietary platform designed to deliver predictive, user-focused cybersecurity intelligence.About JSOC ITFounded in 2024 and headquartered in Washington, DC, JSOC IT is an Integrated Service Provider (ISP) and System Integrator dedicated to helping enterprises optimize their technology stacks, eliminate waste, and achieve security without friction. Through its proprietary POST-Security framework, JSOC IT integrates infrastructure, security, automation, and compliance into a single, high-touch model for organizations that cannot afford breaches.

