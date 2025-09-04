Weyerhaeuser joins the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition

Global private sector forestry association broadens footprint to 31 million hectares (76 million acres) in 39 countries.

Weyerhaeuser’s deep knowledge, expertise and long-term perspective will be invaluable” — Dr David Brand - Independent Chair

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) has welcomed Weyerhaeuser, one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands and one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America, as its 23rd member company.

Weyerhaeuser owns or manages approximately 10.4 million acres of timberlands in the United States, as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. The company has been an industry leader in sustainable forestry for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards.

“The decision by one of the world’s largest forest and forest products companies to join the ISFC will help us scale our impact to new levels,” says Dr David Brand, Independent Chair of the ISFC. “Weyerhaeuser’s deep knowledge, expertise and long-term perspective will be invaluable as we work together to ensure the role of sustainable forest management is well-understood and continues to provide immense impact in the world.”

Weyerhaeuser’s responsible stewardship includes managing its land for multiple uses, including natural climate solutions such as forest carbon, renewable energy, carbon capture and sequestration, conservation and more.

“We believe the ISFC is well positioned to be the credible, coordinated and global voice of the forest sector,” says Kristen Sawin, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Weyerhaeuser and the company’s representative on the ISFC Board of Directors. "We are looking forward to collaborating with the other member companies to continue building a strong, positive and accurate representation of our sector.”

About the ISFC

The ISFC was formed as a not-for-profit Association in January 2024. Its mission is to bring the voice and perspective of the global forest sector to the world decision making tables where policy impacts the sector. The ISFC strongly advocates for a climate and nature positive, forest-based circular bioeconomy as a key need for a world which must accelerate a decarbonisation journey. The ISFC companies steward more than 31 million hectares (76 million acres) of forests in 39 countries on all six forest growing continents.

