International Sustainable Forestry Coalition welcomes new Member, ARAUCO

First Chilean member will grow reach and influence of this global forest sector advocacy group

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) welcomes a new member company, ARAUCO.

ARAUCO is a global company dedicated to the sustainable production and management of renewable forest resources. With operations that cover pulp, wood, panels, and energy, it delivers products that support the growing demand for environmentally responsible goods.

The company manages 1.7 million hectares of forest assets - 482,000 hectares of which are under conservation for their high social and environmental value - and serves 3,857 customers across five continents.

In 2024, ARAUCO produced 4.5 million tons of pulp and 7.9 million cubic meters of wood and panels, while reaching 1,078 MW of installed capacity in clean, renewable energy. With 18,928 direct employees and commercial presence in 28 countries, ARAUCO is also recognized as the world’s first forestry company to be certified as carbon neutral.

Commenting specifically on the recent announcement by ISFC of a global project to create simultaneous Natural Capital accounts in 18 different global forest companies, Charles Kimber, Senior Vice-President Human Resources and Sustainability at ARAUCO said, “This initiative represents a fundamental step toward recognizing that the natural assets we manage have real value for society and the planet. As a company, we are committed to a long-term vision of sustainable development, and this is fully aligned with that approach.”

Independent Chair of the ISFC, Dr. David Brand said, “The arrival of ARAUCO into the ISFC membership significantly increases our reach and influence in the vitally important region of Latin America. ARAUCO is a highly respected global company which will bring to the ISFC a great deal of experience and positively shape our understanding of the parts of the world where they have their largest operations in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome ARAUCO.”



About the ISFC

The ISFC is a global not-for-profit Association with a mission is to bring the voice and perspective of the global forest sector to the world decision making tables where policy impacts the sector. The ISFC strongly advocates for a climate and nature positive circular forest based bioeconomy as a key need for a world which must accelerate a decarbonisation journey. ISFC is 22 companies stewarding more than 22 million hectares (almost 55 million acres) in 37 countries on all six forest growing continents.



