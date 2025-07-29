ISFC welcomes new member company, Forest Investment Associates

Global forest sector advocacy body surges past 22 million hectares under management, recruiting five new members in a month

Forests are increasingly recognized as strategic assets, essential to both the global economy and efforts to address climate and nature challenges” — Mike Cerchiaro, President and CEO

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) has welcomed its twenty-second new member company in Forest Investment Associates (FIA).

For more than 39 years, FIA has been at the forefront of forestry investment, advancing responsible management strategies that support both financial performance and healthy forests. Today, the firm manages more than 850,000 hectares of certified forests (USD $5.1 billion in AUM), across the Americas on behalf of institutional investors seeking long-term, sustainable value.

Independent Chair of the ISFC, Dr. David Brand said, “The Board of the ISFC is delighted to welcome to the membership FIA, one of the pioneers of institutional timberland management with a responsible investing mindset going back to the firm’s inception in 1986. FIA is respected within the sector and by investors for their commitment to managing timberland assets in a sustainable manner that aligns with their fiduciary role. FIA’s perspective will be a strong addition to our deliberations and global mission.”

“Forests are increasingly recognized as strategic assets, essential to both the global economy and efforts to address climate and nature challenges,” said Mike Cerchiaro, President and CEO of Forest Investment Associates. “Sustainable forestry has always been central to our mission, supporting long-term value for clients and the health of the forests we manage. Joining the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition reflects that commitment and our belief in the value of global collaboration to advance sustainable forestry and nature-based solutions. We look forward to bringing our experience to this effort to help realize the full potential of the sector - for investors, for local communities, and for the role forests play in meeting societal needs.”

About the ISFC

The ISFC was formed as a not-for-profit Association in January 2024. Its mission is to bring the voice and perspective of the global forest sector to the world decision making tables where policy impacts the sector. The ISFC strongly advocates for a climate and nature positive circular forest based bioeconomy as a key need for a world which must accelerate a decarbonization journey. The ISFC companies steward more than 22 million hectares (54 million acres) of forests in 37 countries on all six forest growing continents .



