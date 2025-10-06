MB&A and GridMate Announce Exclusive Public Sector Partnership to Boost Salesforce Efficiency for Government Agencies
This partnership accelerates digital transformation for federal, state, and local agencies, delivering productivity gains and maximizing Salesforce investments.
In the era of tightening budgets and mandates for increased operational efficiency, GridMate represents a critical tool that empowers agencies to maximize existing Salesforce investments without additional complexity or overhead. Public sector organizations utilizing GridMate have seen tangible, measurable outcomes including:
87% increase in Salesforce Adoption
93% reduction in clicks needed for routine tasks
65% improvement in data accuracy
Designed specifically for ease of use, GridMate's intuitive, spreadsheet-like interface helps agencies seamlessly access, update, and manage data—directly within Salesforce. This approach reduces barriers to entry for government staff, fostering user adoption and ensuring data integrity, accuracy, and compliance.
"We’re thrilled to announce this exclusive public sector partnership with GridMate," said Joshua Millsapps, CEO of MB&A. "This collaboration aligns directly with government mandates to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies and enable rapid, effective digitization. By simplifying Salesforce interactions, we’re ensuring government agencies realize more value from their current investments, allowing employees to spend significantly less time on administrative burdens and more time on mission-critical tasks."
Already making an impact, GridMate is instrumental in enabling digital modernization initiatives across public sector entities, including notable successes at agencies like the District of Columbia’s Department of General Services (DGS). DGS leveraged GridMate alongside MB&A’s ExAM application suite to digitize more than 60 critical workflows and over 10,000 annual inspections across 900 facilities. This innovative partnership led to substantial improvements in service delivery, increased operational transparency, and faster decision-making for DGS.
"Our exclusive partnership with MB&A signifies a major milestone in enhancing how government agencies interact with Salesforce," said Rey Perera, CEO of GridMate. "MB&A's deep expertise and proven track record in government implementations positions us to empower agencies to realize GridMate's full potential—simplifying complex data management, accelerating user adoption, and significantly boosting productivity. Together, we’re delivering immediate, measurable impact for our public sector customers."
The MB&A and GridMate partnership is effective immediately. Federal, state, and local government agencies interested in maximizing their Salesforce investment and driving greater efficiency are encouraged to contact MB&A directly to learn more.
About MB&A:
MB&A (https://mbaoutcome.com) is a trusted advisor and partner for government agencies, committed to delivering impactful solutions to achieve mission outcomes. With deep expertise in navigating complex public sector challenges, MB&A strategically applies technology to optimize performance, enhance transparency, and drive sustainable operational improvements.
About GridMate:
GridMate (https://www.gridmate.io/) is Salesforce's leading Lightning Component Suite, specifically designed to boost Salesforce adoption, utilization, and productivity. As a fully native Salesforce solution, GridMate empowers over 145,000 users across 450+ organizations to streamline complex processes, reduce administrative burdens, and maximize the returns on their Salesforce investment.
Hunter Cronier
Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A)
marketing@mbaoutcome.com
