Infrastructure and Facilities Safety: A Story of Mobile Data-Driven Dam Safety

Dam Safety Webinar

Man with a construction hat at a dam holding a tablet with ExAM4Enterprise on it.

ExAM4Enterprise IOS Application

Millsapps, Ballinger, and Associates

Millsapps, Ballinger, and Associates

MB&A in partnership with SMX and Carahsoft announces the "Mobile Data-Driven Dam Safety" webinar to take place Tuesday, August 27, 2024 2:00 pm ET.

Join us as we unpackage a solution that is helping one of the largest dams in the country tackle maintenance and compliance challenges through digital innovation”
— Hunter Cronier, MB&A
MCLEAN, VA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MB&A in partnership with SMX and Carahsoft announces the "Mobile Data-Driven Dam Safety" webinar to take place Tuesday, August 27, 2024
2:00 pm ET. This webinar explores innovative approaches to dam safety that blend efficiency with cutting-edge data analytics and enhanced customer experiences. Learn how digital modernization is revolutionizing dam operations, ensuring facility safety and efficiency.

Join us to discover how the Grand Coulee Dam tackled its maintenance and compliance challenges through digital innovation. MB&A, in collaboration with SMX, deployed the ExAM platform to deliver a comprehensive solution for activity visibility and real-time compliance reporting.

This modernization initiative resulted in substantial time savings and supported rigorous adherence to regulatory standards, ultimately ensuring a stable power supply for millions of homes. Explore how this advancement has reinforced operational efficiency and regulatory compliance for a critical infrastructure asset.

Key Takeaways:
Digital Modernization: Cutting-edge tools in dam safety management are revolutionizing the way we monitor and maintain these critical infrastructures. These innovations enhance efficiency, accuracy, and responsiveness, setting new standards for safety protocols.

Mobile Dam Safety: Mobility in dam safety is crucial for protecting the environment and ensuring long-term operational efficiency. Implementing sustainable practices can lead to significant cost savings and enhanced community well-being.

Data Management: Dive into a world of organized data! We're enhancing the cleanliness and accessibility of critical information, so you can make informed decisions without any hassle.

Customer Experience Enhancement: Utilizing digital platforms fosters better communication and collaboration with stakeholders, making them feel more informed and involved. This transparency builds trust and can lead to more effective and harmonious project outcomes.

Hunter Cronier
MB&A
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Infrastructure and Facilities Safety: A Story of Mobile Data-Driven Dam Safety

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hunter Cronier
MB&A
Company/Organization
Millsapps, Ballinger and Associates
1765 Greensboro Station Pl Suite 900
Mclean, Virginia, 22102
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) is a technology company founded in 2011 by Joshua Millsapps and Erik Ballinger with the idea that driving outcomes for customers is paramount. Over a decade later, that has not changed. We empower our customers to collect, manage, and understand their data as it flows through operational processes inside and outside their organization. Our team of experts bring the experience of large consulting organizations, with the agility of an agile software development team, to our customers. As MB&A has evolved, we have stayed true to our beliefs and our core mission. We deliver outcomes.

mbaoutcome.com

More From This Author
Infrastructure and Facilities Safety: A Story of Mobile Data-Driven Dam Safety
MB&A Announces Collaboration with Over 15 New Veterans Affairs Medical Centers
MB&A Accelerates Laboratory Audits at USDA
View All Stories From This Author