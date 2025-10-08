Trusted Digital Transformation for Federal Affordable Housing Compliance
MB&A expands ExAM4Inspections to help public housing authorities meet HUD’s NSPIRE standards with secure, scalable, and adaptable inspection tools.
ExAM4Inspections solves essential gaps in the affordable housing inspection sector by addressing federal compliance standards and PHA operational needs that other solutions fail to meet. ExAM4Inspections uses Salesforce as a foundational platform layer to provide customizable workflows that handle work scheduling and portfolio management alongside inspections and compliance reporting, which can adapt to organizational growth.
“NSPIRE, HQS, and other housing inspections require Housing authorities to maintain strict compliance standards while retaining operational efficiency and data protection measures,” according to Alex Morrison at MB&A. “The platform ExAM4Inspections provides federal-level security features alongside operational adaptability that housing authorities require to serve their communities effectively and efficiently, which is especially important in today's fiscal environment. Our conversations with PHAs over the past year helped us put a package together that addresses the core needs but also layers in a ton of other features that are critically important to these local organizations.”
Proven Simple Results in Complex Environments
Aligning with the new NSPIRE-V inspections framework, MB&A’s solution helps by modernizing inspection processes, improving transparency, reducing tenant complaints, and improving inspection scheduling. ExAM4Inspections stands apart from other solutions through three key differentiating capabilities:
Security: Built on the Salesforce platform, MB&A’s solution inherits and fulfills security standards that protect sensitive inspection data and make it ready for audits.
Ease of Use: The ExAM4Inspections platform comes pre-configured with inspection protocols such as NSPIRE-V and HQS and provides offline mobile capabilities, ensuring the platform not only meets PHA compliance needs but also is configured to meet the way they work.
Expanded Use Cases: Easily extend use cases beyond NSPIRE-V to other housing inspection and compliance protocols.
MB&A's established delivery method enables organizations to achieve measurable results in weeks instead of months and provides continuous helpdesk assistance alongside platform optimization services.
ExAM4Inspections stands apart from standard inspection software because it allows complex property management across multiple compliance systems, according to MB&A's HUD Project Manager. Through ExAM4Inspections, inspectors can do more with less and focus on the inspection management process while simultaneously building resident engagement and maintaining federal oversight accountability.
Meeting Growing Market Demands
The affordable housing inspection market can see tangible and intangible benefits from leveraging sophisticated digital solutions to overcome basic platform limitations when operating at scale or under federal oversight. ExAM4Inspections is designed to serve housing authorities, inspection companies, military housing operations, and federal agencies that require advanced compliance functionality alongside operational excellence.
Organizations can achieve operational success and further adaptation through the platform's inspection capabilities that extend to vendor management, citizen engagement portals, and provide comprehensive analytics.
To start performing inspections smarter today, visit mbaoutcome.com or reach out to marketing@mbaoutcome.com.
About MB&A
MB&A is a digital transformation and modernization company that leverages Salesforce to deliver impactful outcomes, ensuring operational efficiency and success in weeks, not years. We work with federal civilian, defense, and state government agencies, as well as complex private organizations.
If your organization is looking to optimize communication, compliance, assessments, innovation, field services, or other operational activities, visit mbaoutcome.com. Discover how our services, accelerators, and apps-in-the-gaps are helping customers achieve 40% efficiency on average by harnessing the power of AI and low-code/no-code technology.
Hunter Cronier
Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A)
+1 800-297-5379
