New RobosizeME Guide Empowers Hospitality Leaders to Harness the Future of Automation

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME, a provider of hospitality automation solutions, has published The Hotelier’s Guide to Starting Your Automation Journey , a new operational guide designed to help hotel owners and executives take practical, low-disruption steps toward process automation. Authored with insights from industry leaders with decades of experience in hotel technology, the guide outlines a simple, seven-step framework for identifying and implementing automation opportunities that streamline operations, eliminate repetitive admin tasks, and allow hotel teams to focus on the guest experience.The guide was created in response to a persistent challenge in the hospitality industry: while hotel tech has advanced, much of it still requires time-consuming manual work that gets in the way of day-to-day operations. The document helps CIOs, Digital Officers, Management Companies, GMs, heads of operations, and revenue leaders understand how to evaluate their own workflows and spot automation opportunities that deliver immediate operational impact, without having to add to the headcount or invest in major IT infrastructure.“After working with hundreds of hotels, it is clear that most teams are still burdened by manual data entry, reconciliation, and repetitive admin that shouldn’t be draining their time, and with the rising labor costs it needs to be addressed digitally” said Stephen Burke, CEO of RobosizeME. “We created this guide to give hoteliers a simple, realistic path to start automating the right way, meaning quietly, in the background, and in service of the people actually running the property.”The guide walks readers through seven practical steps, backed by field-tested insights, to begin their automation journey. It emphasizes small, manageable initiatives that can scale over time, with minimal operational disruption. RobosizeME’s approach helps properties bridge old systems with new tools, thus unlocking efficiencies without the need for costly system overhauls.“Our goal with this guide is to help hotels begin automating critical tasks and free up some of the workforce for other more valuable tasks,” added Burke. “Automation doesn’t have to mean robots and reinvention. It means freeing up your staff from work they shouldn’t have to do in the first place and getting more work done without increasing costs.”The Hotelier’s Guide to Starting Your Automation Journey is now available for download here. It is especially relevant for hoteliers seeking to improve operations, reduce errors, and reclaim staff time from routine tasks. The guide serves as both a strategic and tactical resource, helping hotel leaders get started with automation in a way that supports, not disrupts, their core business.About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled process automation solutions tailored to the global hotel industry. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

