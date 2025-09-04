Generative AI / Machine Learning in Compliance

Continuum GRC logo A.ITAM Continuum GRC is the ONLY FedRAMP Authorized assessment solution.

Continuum GRC Unveils AI Compliance Automation & Machine Learning Audit Generation, Transforming Regulatory Compliance with Precision and Efficiency

Generative AI and machine learning are transforming the compliance landscape. Our new tools empower organizations to navigate regulatory challenges with unprecedented efficiency and precision.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Continuum GRC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum GRC, a leader in governance, risk, and compliance solutions, is excited to announce the integration of cutting-edge generative AI and machine learning technologies into its compliance platform. This advancement introduces AI compliance automation and machine learning audit generation , revolutionizing how organizations manage regulatory requirements and audits.With AI compliance automation, Continuum GRC’s platform streamlines complex compliance processes by intelligently analyzing regulatory frameworks, identifying risks, and automating workflows. This ensures organizations stay ahead of evolving regulations with minimal manual effort, reducing errors and saving time.The machine learning audit generation feature empowers businesses to create comprehensive, accurate audit reports tailored to their specific needs. By leveraging advanced algorithms, the platform learns from historical data and industry standards to generate actionable insights, enabling faster and more reliable audit preparation.“Generative AI and machine learning are transforming the compliance landscape,” said Michael Peters, CEO of Continuum GRC. “Our new tools empower organizations to navigate regulatory challenges with unprecedented efficiency and precision.”These innovations are now available to Continuum GRC clients, offering a scalable solution for businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit www.continuumgrc.com About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC provides industry-leading governance, risk, and compliance solutions, helping organizations achieve regulatory compliance with ease and confidence.

A.ITAM Therefore ITAM - Continuum GRC A.ITAM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.