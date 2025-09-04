Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,876 in the last 365 days.

Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs warns public of impersonators

The Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) is urging the public and business community to be aware of scammers asking people to pay an application fee of R1500 in order for their online funding applications to be considered.

Please do not part with your hard-earned money. DESTEA does not require any fee or payment for the processing or submission of applications or requests for assistance.

The department will soon announce the reopening of the online application system. Furthermore, it must be clearly noted that the department will never request payments to process any application. This is unlawful and will never be a prerequisite to obtain business support.

The community is urged to report any individual masquerading as a DESTEA official and soliciting payments to the nearest police station.

Enquiries:
Mojalefa Mphapang
Department Spokesperson
Cell: 072 274 1734

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs warns public of impersonators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more