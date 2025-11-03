Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts public meeting in Tshwane, 4 Nov

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Honourable Disebo Tlebere, will host a Public Meeting in Laudium Civic Centre, Laudium, Tshwane on Tuesday, 4 November 2025 at 11h00.

The Committee will be dealing with the following:

Presentation by the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation of the Annual Report for 2024/25 financial year

Presentation by the Gauteng Film Commission of the Annual Report for 2024/25 financial year and

Inputs by the Committee Stakeholders on the Annual Report for 2024/25 financial

For more information, please contact:

Mr Aubrey Dikola

Cell: 079 500-9256:

E-mail: adikola@gpl.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates