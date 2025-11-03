Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,864 in the last 365 days.

Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts public meeting in Tshwane, 4 Nov

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Honourable Disebo Tlebere, will host a Public Meeting in Laudium Civic Centre, Laudium, Tshwane on Tuesday, 4 November 2025 at 11h00.

The Committee will be dealing with the following:

  • Presentation by the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation of the Annual Report for 2024/25 financial year
  • Presentation by the Gauteng Film Commission of the Annual Report for 2024/25 financial year and
  • Inputs by the Committee Stakeholders on the Annual Report for 2024/25 financial

For more information, please contact:
 Mr Aubrey Dikola 
 Cell: 079 500-9256: 
 E-mail: adikola@gpl.gov.za 

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts public meeting in Tshwane, 4 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more