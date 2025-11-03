Special Investigating Unit investigates procurement of printers and photocopiers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a new proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration in the affairs of Siyathemba Local Municipality, situated in the Northern Cape Province, and recover any losses the State suffered.

Proclamation 295 of 2025 authorises the SIU to investigate serious maladministration in connection with the procurement of printers, photocopy machines and other related equipment.

The SIU will probe any related unauthorised, irregular, fruitless or wasteful expenditure incurred by the Municipality or the State, and the contracting of goods and services was made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective or in violation of applicable legislation, guidelines, or instructions from the National or Provincial Treasury.

The probe will also look at any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Municipality, its suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity implicated.

The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between 1 January 2016 and 31 October 2025, as well as any related activities before 1 January 2016 and after the date of the Proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts.

Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.

Protecting the public interest and assets through prevention measures and systemic investigations to eradicate fraud, maladministration, and corruption.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates