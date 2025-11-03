Presidency on leaders of the parties to the Government of National Unity

The leaders of the 10 political parties that constitute the Government of National Unity (GNU) have today (Monday 3 November 2025) concluded a highly productive two-day retreat at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng.

The leaders met to reflect on progress in the implementation of the priorities identified in the GNU Statement of Intent, to discuss contemporary national and international issues, and to address critical issues facing the country.

The meeting was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile (ANC), John Steenhuisen (DA), Velenkosini Hlabisa (IFP), Gayton McKenzie (PA), Corné Mulder (FF Plus), Bantu Holomisa (UDM), Songezo Zibi (Rise Mzansi), Ganief Hendricks (Al Jama-Ah), Mzwanele Nyhontso (PAC) and Brett Herron (Good).

The leaders were unanimous that the GNU is united and strong.

The meeting agreed that this forum of party leaders would meet regularly to provide strategic political direction to the work of the GNU.

The leaders recognised difficulties at times in the functioning of the GNU, most notably around the 2025 budget process. However, it has drawn important lessons from these experiences and will ensure more effective consultation in developing fiscal priorities and frameworks.

All parties reaffirmed their full commitment to the GNU as a reflection of the will of voters as an instrument to advance the interests of all South Africans.

Over the 16 months since the parties signed the Statement of Intent, the Government of National Unity has provided stability and leadership to the country.

It remains focused on resolving the concerns of the South African people: unemployment, poverty, the cost of living, crime, corruption and delivery of services.

The GNU has successfully brought together parties from different political traditions and perspectives to undertake a common programme to drive inclusive growth and job creation, tackle poverty and the cost of living, and build a capable developmental state.

Guided by the basic minimum programme of priorities contained in the Statement of Intent, the GNU has adopted the Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) as a transformative vision and programme for the five years of this administration.

Since its establishment, the Government of National Unity has:

established a platform for inclusive growth through far-reaching reforms in energy, logistics, telecommunications, water and visas;

embarked on a massive infrastructure build and maintenance drive.

as part of the response to tariff increases, worked to diversify exports and expand into new and existing markets;

prioritised the expansion of early childhood development and strengthening the foundational years of learning;

provided work and livelihood opportunities to young people on an unprecedented scale through public employment programmes;

sustained spending to support poor households even amid severe financial constraints;

maintained macroeconomic stability, achieved a primary budget surplus and pursued a responsible fiscal path to reduce the country’s debt burden so that more resources can be shifted to productive investment;

worked to rebuild the law enforcement agencies and other public institutions in the wake of state capture has continued under the GNU. The work done to remove South Africa from the FATF grey list, alongside legislative reforms and the work of bodies like the Special Investigating Unit, has strengthened our country’s ability to prevent, investigate and prosecute corruption and serious crime;

continued to position South Africa as a constructive player in international and regional peace and stability. There is a growing recognition that peacekeeping today require a more holistic knowledge-driven approach that integrates security, development and diplomacy.

The Leaders Forum appreciated that South Africa's G20 Presidency is being held under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability", a theme that seeks to harness global will and capabilities to confront the enormous challenges the world is facing. Therefore, through solidarity, as South Africa, we aim to achieve a future that is people-centred, development-oriented and inclusive.

While there has been significant progress over the last 16 months, the party leaders agreed that the work underway needs to be accelerated and its impact needs to be felt by all South Africans.

With the MTDP as the foundational programme for the administration, the leaders agreed to give urgent attention to several key areas:

ensuring greater urgency and action in the implementation of government programmes, the streamlining of processes and structures and the further professionalisation and depoliticisation of the public service;

developing a food security plan to address the dire situation of hunger affecting many households and communities across the country;

a comprehensive and far-reaching strategy for skills development and the creation of work experience and livelihood opportunities for young people;

mobilising law enforcement and security services and key stakeholders to intensify the fight against the rise in gangsterism and organised crime;

the appointment of capable, ethical leadership in the criminal justice system;

equipping national and provincial government to intervene more effectively where municipalities fail to fulfil their mandates;

undertaking a comprehensive response to illegal immigration, including strengthening border management and expanding economic opportunities for South Africans;

improving oversight and coordination of state-owned enterprises and setting minimum standards for board appointments.

The leaders agreed to further engagement on South Africa’s international relations to develop a common understanding of the national interest.

The meeting received a briefing from the Minister of Finance on the state of the economy and its impact on the country fiscal outlook and priorities.

The leaders reflected on the commitment in the Statement of Intent to an all-inclusive National Dialogue, which brings together all South Africans to address the challenges facing the nation. The meeting noted the progress made by the Eminent Persons Group in establishing the Steering Committee responsible for coordinating local and sectoral dialogues throughout the country.

The Leaders Forum ratified the Terms of Reference for the GNU Clearing House Mechanism, which is critical to ensuring the GNU functions optimally, in line with the Statement of Intent. The Leaders Forum agreed that the Clearing House Mechanism is a working group of the GNU, and that its primary tasks are to address policy and related areas of possible divergence within the GNU.

The meeting congratulated the Proteas Women’s cricket team for reaching the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup. This achievement provides inspiration to sports women across all sporting codes and follows the achievements of other national teams.

The leaders were clear that the GNU is now more cohesive, determined and focused than ever before.

The GNU is focused on urgency and action, and remains true to its fundamental purpose: to serve the interests and meet the needs of all South Africans.

Issued on behalf of the leaders of:

African National Congress (ANC)

Democratic Alliance (DA)

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)

Patriotic Alliance (PA)

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus)

United Democratic Movement (UDM)

Rise Mzansi

Al Jama-Ah

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC)

GOOD

