Minister Dion George: SANParks Vision 2040 Indaba

Chairperson of the SANParks Board, Ms Pam Yako

Honourable Eastern Cape Premier, Mr Oscar Mabuyane

Distinguished guests

Ladies and gentlemen

Good afternoon,

I’m excited to be here today at this iconic gathering of minds, hearts, and spirits dedicated to the stewardship of our country’s natural heritage. This week’s Indaba is more than a meeting. It is a celebration, a reflection, and a declaration of intent. We gather not just to discuss strategies and frameworks, but to reaffirm a bold vision. The future of conservation in South Africa is integrated, inclusive, and transformative.

Twelve months ago, SANParks unveiled Vision 2040, a strategy that marks a decisive shift in how we see conservation and the role of protected areas in our society. Vision 2040 is not simply about preserving land or counting species. It is about integrated conservation. It is a deliberate, holistic approach that links ecological integrity, climate resilience, and human well-being. It is about reimagining landscapes as Mega Living Landscapes, where protected areas, agricultural land, communal spaces, and private holdings come together in a network that supports biodiversity, sustainable livelihoods, and cultural heritage.

These Mega Living Landscapes are a powerful departure from traditional conservation models. They embody intentionality, co-creation, social justice, inclusivity, and equitable access. They remind us that the environment and people are not separate. They are inextricably connected. The well-being of one depends on the thriving of the other. As South Africa positions itself as a leader in sustainable development and environmental stewardship, SANParks is at the forefront.

This year, Vision 2040 has been implemented through initiatives that illustrate the potential of integrated conservation. Let me take you through some of these, reflecting on what has been achieved and the pathway ahead.

Fighting Illicit Wildlife Crime: Protecting Life and Livelihoods

At the heart of integrated conservation is the protection of our wildlife. Our iconic species define our natural heritage and sustain our tourism and economy. This year, we have confronted illicit wildlife crime with renewed focus and energy. Our rangers, stationed on the front lines, are not merely patrolling protected areas. They are guardians of life, defending species against organized crime networks, poachers, and traffickers.

South Africa faces a complex reality. From rhinos to lions, pangolins to abalone, illegal harvesting is a sophisticated, multi-million-rand criminal enterprise. It undermines livelihoods, threatens biodiversity, and destabilizes local economies. SANParks and the Department have strengthened ranger protection, training, and deployment. Our men and women in green uniforms now have the tools, technology, and support they need to carry out their duties.

This year alone, new patrol strategies, drone surveillance, GPS tracking, and digital reporting systems have been implemented across multiple parks. Strategic partnerships with law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and communities have enabled a more coordinated response. We continue to see the positive impact of integrated enforcement combined with community engagement.

Rangers embody the courage, discipline, and moral fortitude that make Vision 2040 possible. They confront danger daily, often away from families, yet their commitment never wavers. As Minister, I am committed to ensuring that they are equipped, valued, and protected. Without them, no conservation strategy can succeed.

KISS Strategy: Elevating Our Natural Icons

Our natural heritage is one of South Africa’s greatest assets. Through the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Kruger, Kirstenbosch, iSimangaliso, Icon Status Strategy, or KISS, we are elevating three of our national icons into global leaders in conservation, ecological protection, and inclusive tourism. These parks and gardens are not just destinations. They are engines of employment, education, and sustainable development.

By harnessing the biodiversity economy, South Africa is projecting global leadership while creating economic opportunities at home. The revised National Biodiversity Economy Strategy is estimated to unlock 397,000 jobs and inject R127 billion annually into our economy by 2036. Initiatives such as eco-tourism, bioprospecting, and sustainable game meat production are turning our natural wealth into a force for social and economic transformation.

Rhino Renaissance: A Strategy of Revival

The Rhino Renaissance Campaign is a prime example of integrated conservation in action. Launched during our G20 Presidency, this campaign brings together SANParks, the Tracker Academy, communities, NGOs, and international partners to address the urgent threat of rhino poaching.

South Africa is the custodian of over 80 percent of Africa’s white rhino population. Early 20th-century conservation action grew our rhino numbers from fewer than 100 to over 20,000 by 2010. Recent years have seen a decline due to poaching, drought, and organized crime. This campaign is not only about protecting rhinos. It is about community empowerment, green jobs, and inclusive conservation.

We train and deploy 90 Rhino Monitors annually. Young South Africans from communities bordering the Kruger National Park bring local knowledge, ancestral tracking skills, and a vested interest in the future of our wildlife. Using drones, GPS collars, and digital reporting systems, these monitors provide real-time intelligence to enforcement teams.

Our strategy is comprehensive. From 24/7 rhino tracking and targeted dehorning to DNA tagging, genetic research, and transnational cooperation, the Rhino Renaissance represents a blueprint for what integrated conservation can achieve. It exemplifies Vision 2040’s principle that people are at the heart of conservation.

Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre: Science, Culture, and Inclusion

Another highlight this year was the launch of the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Centre in Golden Gate Highlands National Park. This facility is not just a museum. It is a platform for education, inclusion, and regenerative tourism. Multilingual exhibits, Braille content, interactive experiences, and community-trained guides ensure that the Centre is accessible to all.

Here, science meets folklore. The legend of Kgodumodumo—the Basotho monster believed to have left giant footprints—reminds us that cultural heritage and biodiversity are intertwined. The Centre is a living example of Vision 2040 in action, integrating education, tourism, conservation, and community empowerment in a single, transformative project.

G20 Presidency: Elevating SANParks on the Global Stage

South Africa’s leadership under the G20 Presidency has provided an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our conservation expertise, policy innovation, and environmental stewardship to the world. Under the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group, our country is not only a participant in global conversations. We are a pioneer shaping the agenda. Integrated conservation, linking biodiversity protection, sustainable land use, climate resilience, and community empowerment, is a model the world is watching closely.

SANParks’ work is now recognised internationally as best practice for inclusive conservation. Through international collaboration, we have strengthened partnerships with the UN Environment Programme, the Convention on Biological Diversity, the World Wildlife Fund, and the Global Environment Facility. These partnerships ensure that South Africa’s conservation strategies align with global climate and biodiversity commitments while leveraging international funding, technical support, and knowledge exchange.

The G20 platform allows us to elevate critical discussions on climate-smart conservation. Protected areas are no longer isolated pockets of greenery. They are strategic assets in climate mitigation, carbon storage, and water security. Our parks absorb millions of tonnes of carbon annually, protect watersheds that supply millions of South Africans, and safeguard ecosystems that buffer our communities from extreme weather. Through nature-based solutions, we are demonstrating that conservation is essential to achieving climate targets and sustainable development goals.

South Africa is also sharing its expertise on green finance and the biodiversity economy. Countries around the world are keen to learn from our model, which links conservation with economic opportunities. From eco-tourism enterprises in remote rural areas to sustainable game meat initiatives that create jobs, South Africa proves that protecting nature can also grow the economy. These lessons are now influencing conservation strategies across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

SANParks’ engagement under the G20 has brought global attention to the complexities and solutions of transboundary conservation. Illegal wildlife trade, climate impacts, and ecosystem degradation do not respect borders. Through our leadership, we are fostering cross-border collaboration, intelligence sharing, and joint conservation programs. These efforts not only protect species but also strengthen diplomatic relationships, regional stability, and trade in sustainable products.

The G20 Presidency also highlights the role of South Africa as a thought leader in inclusive conservation. Delegations from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa have visited our parks to observe anti-poaching strategies, community engagement initiatives, and ecological restoration programs. These exchanges foster learning, innovation, and partnerships that benefit both our country and the international community.

Through these global engagements, SANParks has shown that integrated conservation is not just a local necessity. It is a model with international relevance. We are demonstrating that protecting biodiversity, empowering communities, and building resilient ecosystems are strategies that benefit nations, economies, and the planet. South Africa is using the G20 platform to influence global policy, showcase practical solutions, and inspire other nations to adopt people-centred, sustainable, and innovative conservation practices.

The G20 Presidency has also allowed us to highlight the link between conservation and sustainable development. By combining protected area management with inclusive economic growth, we are showing the world that ecological protection is not a luxury. It is a necessity for prosperity, social equity, and long-term resilience. SANParks is demonstrating that conservation is both a moral imperative and a practical investment in the future of our people and our planet.

In short, the G20 Presidency has allowed South Africa to step onto the world stage as a symbol of integrated conservation. It is an opportunity to celebrate our achievements, anchor our vision in a global context, and demonstrate that the future of conservation is interconnected, inclusive, and internationally recognised.

The Path Forward: Vision 2040 and Beyond

As we reflect on the progress of this first year, it is clear that Vision 2040 is more than a strategy. It is a movement. A movement where parks are people-centred, biodiversity thrives, and communities are empowered to share in the benefits of conservation.

Yet we must remain vigilant. Integrated conservation requires continuous innovation, strong partnerships, and unyielding commitment. The threats we face—climate change, wildlife crime, habitat loss—are complex, interconnected, and urgent. Our response must be equally integrated, coordinated across agencies, borders, and sectors, and anchored in the principles of justice, equity, and inclusivity.

Rangers, communities, scientists, policymakers, and international partners must continue to work together. Schools must teach the value of biodiversity. Local communities must see tangible benefits from conservation. Policymakers must ensure that laws, budgets, and programs reflect the realities on the ground.

SANParks, through Vision 2040, is showing the way. From Mega Living Landscapes to iconic park stewardship, from community empowerment to global advocacy, we are setting a new standard for what conservation can achieve.

A Call to Action

As we move forward, let us recommit ourselves to integrated conservation:

Let us protect our wildlife not in isolation but through inclusive, people-centred strategies.

Let us restore our landscapes with vision, ambition, and care.

Let us equip, respect, and honour our rangers, the true custodians of our heritage.

Let us embrace our G20 platform to lead the world in sustainable, inclusive, and integrated conservation.

Let us ensure that Vision 2040 is not just a policy, but a lived reality across every park, landscape, and community in South Africa.

In closing, SANParks’ Vision 2040 is a clarion call. It is a call for ambition, courage, and collaboration. It is a call to see our parks not just as protected areas, but as living landscapes where people, biodiversity, and culture flourish together.

As Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, I pledge my full support. I pledge political will, resources, and advocacy. Together, we will ensure that Vision 2040 is more than a vision. It will be our reality, a reality where South Africa stands as a global leader in integrated, inclusive, and transformative conservation.

Thank you. Let us move forward with courage, commitment, and conviction.