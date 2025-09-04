Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses National Day Reception of Malaysia, 4 Sept

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will represent the South African Government and deliver remarks at the National Day Reception of Malaysia, marking the 68th National Day and the 62nd Malaysia Day.

The reception will take place on Wednesday, 4 September 2025 at the High Commission of Malaysia, 1007 Francis Baard Street, Arcadia, Pretoria.

The celebration underscores the strong and enduring relations between South Africa and Malaysia, and reaffirms the commitment of both countries to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange. The Deputy Minister’s participation reflects South Africa’s appreciation of Malaysia’s role as a strategic partner and a valued member of the international community.

Event details

Date: Wednesday, 4 September 2025

Time: 12:00

Venue: High Commission of Malaysia, 1007 Francis Baard Street, Arcadia, Pretoria

Enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Office of the Deputy Minister in the Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates