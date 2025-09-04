Schneider Electric’s New Copilot Enhances Open Automation with Microsoft AI

According to the company, the Copilot makes use of Generative AI to provide system recommendations, predictive maintenance alerts, and troubleshooting support

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Electric has announced the launch of its new Industrial Copilot, developed in partnership with Microsoft. The system is integrated into the company’s EcoStruxure Automation Expert Platform, and is designed to support tasks such as application development, real-time recommendations, and maintenance.The AI-powered assistant is intended to help automate repetitive tasks and improve coordination between operators and engineers. It is part of Schneider Electric’s strategy to promote open, software-defined automation systems, with a focus on interoperability across hardware and software platforms.According to the company, the Copilot makes use of Generative AI to provide system recommendations, predictive maintenance alerts, and troubleshooting support. These features aim to minimise downtime, reduce manual input, and assist with operational decisions using real-time data.The platform supports Unified Architecture, allowing integration across various industrial systems. It includes functions like application whitelisting, system status alerts, and live data analysis.In a statement, Arvind Kakru, Vice President – Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric India, said the Copilot reflects the company's ongoing focus on modular and open automation environments. He noted the tool is intended to streamline system deployment and support various industrial requirements.The system is now available through the EcoStruxure Automation Expert Platform, which serves as Schneider Electric’s central automation framework.The Copilot is designed to work across multiple sectors and is compatible with Schneider Electric’s broader product ecosystem. It will be rolled out as part of the company’s updated software offering in India.About Schneider ElectricSchneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

