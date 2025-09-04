Coordinator General to begin work

Release date: 04/09/25

A highly accomplished senior executive has been appointed as South Australia’s Coordinator General, under new laws designed to streamline government approvals for major projects including housing, decarbonisation and critical defence projects, including AUKUS.

The current Deputy Secretary of the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning, Andrew McKeegan has been appointed to the new role and will begin work immediately to establish the Coordinator General’s Office.

Mr McKeegan has wide experience in in planning, development and infrastructure in both the public and private sectors, and has previously served as the Deputy Chief Executive of the South Australian Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure.

More recently, he served as an expert panel member driving the 2023 review of South Australia’s Planning System.

The creation of the Coordinator General’s Office is a key feature of the State Development Coordination and Facilitation Act, which recently passed Parliament.

The legislation aims to address challenges and delays in assessment and approval processes, while – critically – maintaining South Australia’s high levels of statutory protection.

Overseen by the Coordinator General, the new mechanisms will help manage a growing number of urgent and significant projects, including those involving housing, decarbonisation and AUKUS, in a more timely manner.

A central feature of the legislation are ‘state development areas’, which will be designated, pre-assessed ‘go-zones’ where regulatory work will have been done ahead of time, allowing for quicker approvals within them once an application is made.

The new Act will also bolster the State’s ability to centrally coordinate important assessments related to AUKUS in an efficient, responsible and rigorous manner.

The legislation also contains mechanisms to improve and speed up the planning and delivery of enabling infrastructure and major housing developments and help providers of essential services and infrastructure navigate complex licensing and third-party access processes.

All of this will help unlock more jobs and more homes for South Australians more quickly.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Our state has an unprecedented amount of urgent work ahead of it to capitalise on the opportunities presented by AUKUS, defence, and the decarbonisation of major industry.

We must also continue to accelerate our pace of housing delivery through the Housing Roadmap.

The Coordinator General will play a crucial role in ensuring the critical work needed to achieve this can be done quickly and effectively.

I’m very pleased that we have managed to secure the services of such an accomplished individual as Andrew McKeegan, for this important role.

Attributable incoming Coordinator General Andrew McKeegan

I am thrilled to return to South Australia for such a critical role and welcome the opportunity to be the inaugural Coordinator General to support the continued growth of the South Australian economy.

I look forward to playing a key role in driving projects and initiatives that create jobs, attract investment, and enhance the quality of life for all South Australians, ensuring a stronger and more resilient future.