AM Conclave Middle East 2025 to Bring Global Additive Manufacturing Leaders to Abu Dhabi

Delegates attending a keynote session at AM Conclave Abu Dhabi, highlighting strong regional and international participation. Technology showcase at AM Conclave, featuring leading global and local additive manufacturing solution providers.

AM Conclave Middle East 2025, the region’s largest AM & 3D printing event, returns to Abu Dhabi on 24–25 Sept with global leaders, forums & workshops.

AM Conclave has become the meeting ground for global and regional AM ecosystems” — Aditya Chandavarkar

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd edition of AM Conclave Middle East, the region’s largest Additive Manufacturing (AM) and 3D Printing trade show and conference, will be held on 24–25 September 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi . The event will once again serve as the premier platform for industry, government, and research stakeholders to explore how AM is shaping the future of manufacturing. Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau is the Destination and Culture Partner for the event.Building on the success of the 2024 edition—which featured delegates from 25+ countries—the 2025 edition will showcase a truly global line-up of participants from Europe, North America, China, and the Middle East, including world-leading organizations such as EOS , Siemens , AddUp , Turkish Aerospace , POWERTECH , Incus GmbH Titomic and moreKey highlights of AM Conclave 2025 include:Global Participation: Technology providers, solution developers, and thought leaders from across continents will present innovations and case studies for critical industries.Co-Located Advanced Materials & Composites Forum: A dedicated platform for cross-sector discussions on composites, advanced materials, and their applications in aerospace, energy, mobility, and infrastructure.High-Level Conference Program: Strategic sessions on AM adoption in Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Healthcare, with contributions from leading global experts and regional champions.Workshops & Hands-On Learning: Live technology demonstrations and workshops designed to help users and decision-makers engage directly with AM applications and economics.Strong Local & International Representation: Local anchor users, regional research centers, and international AM providers will drive dialogue and collaboration, underlining Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a hub for advanced manufacturing.“AM Conclave has become the meeting ground for global and regional AM ecosystems,” said Aditya Chandavarkar, Co-Founder, AM Conclave “The 2025 edition will further strengthen international collaboration while highlighting local capabilities, ensuring the UAE continues to lead in adopting advanced manufacturing technologies that support its industrial and economic transformation.”The Conclave will be co-located with the ADMAT - Advanced Materials and Composites Expo, with supporting partners Technology Innovation Institute , Levidian , Composites Tomorrow , Aryssa Consulting Solutions , Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai (RIT Dubai) and more enabling attendees to engage with adjacent sectors and discover synergies between additive manufacturing, composites, and next-generation materials.For more details and participation opportunities, visit www.amconclave.com

AM Conclave Middle East 2025 to Bring Global Additive Manufacturing Leaders to Abu Dhabi

