Sindan Partners with AM Conclave to Advance Additive Manufacturing in the MENA Region

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AM Conclave Middle East, MENA regions leading Additive Manufacturing forum and Sindan, a leader in Additive manufacturing innovation are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sindan joining AM Conclave as Lead Partner. This collaboration is aimed at advancing the additive manufacturing ecosystem across the Middle East. This collaboration is set to drive the adoption of Additive Manufacturing technologies, aligning with regional strategies for industrial advancement.AM Conclave Middle East to be hosted on 11-12 September 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is dedicated to uniting the entire AM and 3D printing ecosystem under one umbrella, bringing together key stakeholders such as government bodies,end-users, software providers, hardware and material manufacturers, research institutions, standards and certification organizations. With Sindan joining as a Lead Partner at the apex level, the initiative is bolstered to achieve its mission of fostering a vibrant and innovative AM community in the region.This partnership aims to promote a broader understanding and integration of additive manufacturing technologies across various sectors, including defense, aerospace, energy, healthcare, and consumer products. Additionally, it will facilitate knowledge sharing and educational initiatives to empower professionals and enthusiasts with the skills needed to leverage 3D pamcrinting technologies effectively. The collaboration also aims to support regional economic development by enabling local production capabilities and reducing reliance on imported goods.Abdullah Saif Al Awani, CEO of Sindan, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with AM Conclave to bring the additive manufacturing ecosystem in the Middle East forward. This partnership is a significant step towards realizing our vision of a future where 3D printing is a cornerstone of innovation and economic growth in the region."Aditya Chandavarkar, Co-Founder of AM Conclave Middle East, added, "Our collaboration with Sindan will drive the adoption of AM technologies, fostering a vibrant ecosystem that supports the region's ambitious industrial strategies."The theme for this year's conclave is "Additive Manufacturing: Innovation in Action," encapsulating the transformative potential of AM technologies in revolutionising traditional processes. This partnership between AM Conclave and Sindan will be instrumental in shaping the future of manufacturing in the Middle East, making advanced 3D printing technologies more accessible and driving innovation across industries.For more information, please visit AM Conclave Middle EastAbout AM Conclave Middle EastAM Conclave Middle East is an initiative to bring the entire Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing ecosystem in the Middle East onto one platform, including Government, Users, Software Providers, Hardware, Material Manufacturers, Research Institutes, and Standards & Certification Bodies. The goal is to advance the adoption of AM in line with the various initiatives and strategies in the region to catalyze manufacturing.About Sindan UAESindan is the innovator in additive manufacturing, delivering strategic solutions in defense, aerospace, and medical sectors, while inspiring young minds with the latest technological advancements. We bring your visions to life with precision and innovation, contributing to the advancement of the UAE's technological ecosystem.For press inquiries, please contact:Aditya Chandavarkar +971 55 838 3270 aditya@catnewtech.comSindan contact contactus@sindan.ae

