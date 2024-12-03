AMTECH 2024 Set to Showcase India's Additive Manufacturing Excellence in Bengaluru

Industry converges at AMTECH

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA , INDIA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMTECH 2024, India's premier additive manufacturing exposition, is set to take place on December 11-12, 2024, at KTPO Bengaluru supported by the Bengaluru Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC). This landmark event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to showcase the latest developments in additive manufacturing technology and its applications across various sectors.The two-day event features a comprehensive program including AM Live Machinery demonstrations, an AM Skills Lounge, and the Metal Additive Manufacturing Symposium (MAMS). Of particular interest this year is a dedicated focus on ceramic applications, reflecting the growing importance of additive manufacturing in this crucial sector. The event has attracted participation from industry leaders including INDO-MIM, Bosch Global Software Technologies, GE Healthcare, Eaton, BCIC, TVS Motors, Larsen & Toubro, and TATA IIS, highlighting its significance in the manufacturing landscape.Distinguished industry patrons at the inauguration session will be Shrikanth Hegde, Vice President, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Shri Chaitanya Sarawate, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare and President & CEO, GE HealthCare South Asia, Shri L N Ragavendra, Director Propulsion, CEMILAC, Prashant Gokhale, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Buhler (India) Pvt Ltd. and Dr. S Devarajan, Senior Vice President, TVS Motor Company Ltd and senior stakeholders from the Manufacturing ecosystem in Bengaluru. The conference agenda addresses crucial industry topics ranging from strategic implications of additive manufacturing for India to cutting-edge innovations in polymer 3D printing. Special sessions will explore advanced technologies such as Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL), Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM), and Molten Metal Jetting (MMJ)."AMTECH 2024 represents a significant milestone in India's journey toward becoming a global hub for additive manufacturing," said Aditya Chandavarkar, Co-Founder, AMTECH. "This event not only showcases our technological capabilities but also demonstrates our commitment to fostering innovation and skill development in the additive manufacturing sector."He further said” Our objectives at AMTech align closely with India’s National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to encourage innovation, R&D and to transform existing research knowledge base to develop a thriving indigenous Additive Manufacturing ecosystem.”A key focus of this year's event is the integration of artificial intelligence in manufacturing processes and the development of skills necessary for India's growing AM ecosystem. The conference will feature panel discussions on challenges and opportunities in skill development, emphasizing the industry's commitment to building a capable workforce for the future.The event, running from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily, will also provide attendees with networking opportunities and direct access to industry experts. Product launches and specialized industry partner zones will offer insights into the latest technological advancements and market trends in the additive manufacturing sector.For registration and more information, please visit https://amtechexpo.in/register/

