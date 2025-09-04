MedicAlert Addresses Wandering Crisis with Innovative New Tools

Combining a QR code medical ID and location tracking, first responders have access to critical health details and families can locate loved ones fast.

MedicAlert has always been about helping people in moments of crisis. With this launch, we’re meeting the realities of families living with autism and dementia—especially in wandering incidents.” — Karen Cassel, CEO & President, MedicAlert Foundation

TURLOCK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedicAlert Foundation, the pioneer of medical identification, today launched the first ever medical ID to combine a scannable QR code with location tracking. This powerful new tool combines two essential safety tools: the QR code provides instant access to lifesaving medical information, and families can quickly locate loved ones in a wandering incident via Apple AirTag.This is a groundbreaking innovation that addresses one of the most critical safety concerns for many families: wandering.The Urgent Reality: Wandering Is a Silent CrisisWandering is not a rare occurrence—it’s a widespread and escalating risk for vulnerable populations. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 in 10 people living with dementia will wander at some point. For children with autism, the danger is equally alarming: the National Autism Association reports that nearly 50% of autistic children will wander or bolt from a safe environment.The consequences can be devastating. When an individual goes missing, every minute matters. Delays in locating a lost person dramatically increase the risk of injury, exposure, and even death. In many cases, medical emergencies compound the danger, such as when a person is without critical medication or cannot communicate essential health needs to first responders.“With these staggering statistics, wandering is a safety crisis hiding in plain sight,” said Karen Cassel, President and CEO of MedicAlert Foundation. “Families live with constant worry. Our new QR Medical IDs with location finder capability give them peace of mind—offering the tools to act fast when it matters most.”Why This Matters NowThe launch comes at a pivotal time. The U.S. is experiencing an unprecedented increase in both the aging population and autism diagnoses, with millions of families struggling to balance safety, independence, and dignity for loved ones. Existing solutions often fall short—either offering medical identification without location features or location tracking without critical health information.MedicAlert’s innovation fills that gap, delivering an all-in-one solution that addresses both urgent needs in one device: protection during medical emergencies and rapid recovery in wandering incidents.A Legacy of Trust Meets Modern TechnologySince inventing the original medical ID in 1956, MedicAlert has been trusted by millions and recognized globally for connecting individuals, first responders, and families during emergencies. These new products build on MedicAlert’s Safe & Foundprogram, offering 24/7 support in missing person events. With this launch, MedicAlert continues its mission to connect families, first responders, and lifesaving information—faster than ever.“MedicAlert has always been about helping people in moments of crisis,” Cassel added. “With this launch, we’re meeting the realities of families living with autism and dementia—especially in wandering incidents.”How the New IDs WorkThe QR Medical ID with Location Tracker integrates two critical features to deliver an all-in-one solution. The first is a scannable QR code that links directly to the wearer’s MedicAlert profile, giving first responders immediate access to vital details—medical conditions, medications, allergies, and emergency contacts. This is the information first responders need to provide fast, effective care.In addition, a secure, waterproof compartment in the ID holds an Apple AirTag. Families and caregivers can use the AirTag and Apple's Find My network to quickly locate their loved one in an emergency.The IDs are available in two practical designs: a watch-style wristband for comfortable, everyday wear and a shoe or bag tag for those who prefer a non-wrist option. Both are crafted from durable, 100% latex-free silicone for comfort, safety, and longevity.Who Benefits MostThis new solution is designed with the most vulnerable populations in mind. Families caring for children with autism or adults living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias face an ever-present risk of wandering—a momentary lapse that can quickly turn into a crisis.The Location Tracker IDs also offer peace of mind for people managing chronic health conditions that can lead to sudden disorientation or loss of consciousness, such as epilepsy, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, POTS, and autoimmune disorders. In every case, the combination of immediate medical information and rapid location capability can make all the difference in ensuring safety and saving lives.A Commitment to Safety and InnovationFor nearly seven decades, MedicAlert has remained committed to protecting people during life’s most vulnerable moments. This launch reflects the organization’s unwavering mission to combine trust, technology, and compassion.“As the original medical ID provider, we’ve led the way in emergency readiness for 69 years,” said Cassel. “Today, we’re proud to take another step forward—giving families a powerful tool to keep their loved ones safe.”The new QR Code Medical IDs with Location Tracker are available now at MedicAlert.org About MedicAlert FoundationFounded in 1956, MedicAlert Foundation invented the original medical ID and is the most trusted name in emergency medical information services. Millions of people worldwide rely on MedicAlert to provide accurate health information when seconds count, and to support families during emergencies. Programs like Safe & Foundhelp caregivers manage the risks of wandering by enabling quick, safe reunions. Today, MedicAlert continues to innovate, creating solutions that give families peace of mind and improve outcomes for individuals living with chronic medical conditions. Learn more at www.medicalert.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.