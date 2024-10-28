MedicAlert Launches “Everyday Heroes” Initiative to Celebrate and Support First Responders

First responders are our Everyday Heroes. And heroes must act fast. MedicAlert gives them what they need: vital medical information—right when it counts.” — Karen Cassel, CEO & President of MedicAlert Foundation

TURLOCK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, Americans make more than 240 million calls to 911. The emergency responders who arrive first on the scene are critical to preserving life and safety. Their jobs are stressful and sometimes dangerous, requiring them to put the safety and wellbeing of others ahead of their own. Despite their extraordinary efforts every day, their work is often unheralded.On this National First Responders Day, MedicAlert Foundation proudly announces the launch of “Everyday Heroes,” a nationwide initiative to celebrate and support our first responders while raising public awareness about the critical role MedicAlert plays in emergencies. The effort is set to take off in December, focusing on the message that “Every second counts.”Everyday Heroes honors the life-saving work of EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, and all first responders. The initiative is designed to build public appreciation and fund the training of EMTs by amplifying important voices in the first responder community, rallying public engagement, and securing corporate support.“First responders are our Everyday Heroes. And heroes must act fast. MedicAlert gives them what they need: vital medical information—right when it counts,” said Karen Cassel, CEO & President of MedicAlert Foundation.“We all rely on first responders in an emergency, and first responders rely on MedicAlert to provide essential information in critical moments. Emergency responders are our valued partners; we’re excited to share their stories and help first responders get the recognition they deserve.”Program Goals and Impact-Celebrate First Responders: Share real stories of first responders in action and the families they’ve helped, showcasing the human impact of their service.-Raise Awareness: Illuminate the life-saving role first responders play in our communities and how MedicAlert empowers them to make quick and confident diagnoses and care decisions for their patients.-Save More Lives: First responders rely on MedicAlert’s vital information to provide care quickly and effectively. With MedicAlert, people with life-threatening medical conditions can help ensure that every EMT and responder has the essential information needed to make life-saving decisions when time is critical.-Support EMT Training: Through donations, sponsorships, and community engagement, the initiative will provide funding for ongoing EMT training and development programs.Inspiring Connection and Saving LivesThe Everyday Heroes initiative is a tribute to the selfless courage and swift actions of first responders who work tirelessly to protect and save lives. Using real-life stories, the non-profit will showcase the work of first responders and explain how MedicAlert supports these heroes with the critical information they need to act quickly in emergencies. These powerful stories demonstrate the life-saving impact of having vital medical information accessible in moments where every second counts.Everyday Heroes is not just about raising awareness. It's about fostering a deeper connection between the public and first responders–highlighting the importance of being prepared and ensuring that everyone can receive the right care at the right time. By supporting EMT training and spreading this message, the campaign aims to inspire people to take action, become part of the MedicAlert mission, and help save lives.This initiative is led by MedicAlert Foundation in collaboration with in/PACT and Ringer Sciences . Initial funding for Everyday Heroes is provided by a generous gift from the Walter A. and Charlotte Soule Family Foundation.Learn More and Get InvolvedVisit everydayheroes.medicalert.org to learn more about the initiative and find out how you or your organization can support EMT training and celebrate our first responders.About MedicAlert FoundationMedicAlert Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives by providing first responders and caregivers with vital medical information when it matters most. For almost 70 years, MedicAlert has been a trusted source of medical IDs and emergency response services, empowering individuals to feel safe and connected.About in/PACT and Ringer Sciencesin/PACT is a purpose-driven technology and services company focused on creating innovative campaigns and programs that inspire giving and drive measurable social impact. By partnering with brands, nonprofits, and influencers, in/PACT helps organizations tell their stories and connect with audiences in meaningful ways.Ringer Sciences is a leader in influencer strategy and management, known for leveraging authentic content creators to build emotional connections and expand brand reach. Ringer Sciences specializes in identifying key influencers, developing strategic messaging, and delivering impactful campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences.

