MedicAlert Launches First Responder Council to Advance Lifesaving Emergency Care

New Advisory Panel Builds on Nearly 70 Years of Trust Between First Responders and MedicAlert

Since our founding in 1956, first responders have been vital partners in our mission of protecting and saving lives—we couldn’t do it without them.” — Karen Cassel, CEO & President of MedicAlert Foundation

TURLOCK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of National EMS Week, MedicAlert Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its First Responder Council, a new advisory group that strengthens the critical link between emergency services and the life-saving medical information MedicAlert provides.More than 133 million Americans live with a chronic condition that could impact their treatment in a medical emergency. MedicAlert ensures those conditions are flagged for first responders and accompanied by the critical medical history they need to avoid misdiagnoses, harmful interventions, or delays in care.“The more information I have, the better I can do an educated field diagnosis, and the better I can treat you,” said Bernard Taylor, firefighter, paramedic, and founding council member.For nearly seven decades, MedicAlert has been a trusted partner to first responders—ensuring that vital medical information is available when seconds count. The First Responder Council builds on this legacy by bringing together seasoned professionals from fire, EMS, and law enforcement to help MedicAlert shape the future of emergency medical information sharing.Elevating the Voices on the Front LinesThe First Responder Council is composed of respected professionals who are not only active in the field, but also educators, advocates, and content creators. Their real-world experience will help inform MedicAlert’s services, enhance first responder training, and guide the development of resources and content tailored to the realities of emergency care.Founding Council Members include:Bernard Taylor – Firefighter/Paramedic - @_bernardtayloCody Spaulding – Paramedic - @thesaltyparamedicSteve Crawford – Firefighter - @nukelantaBryson Lystrup – Law Enforcement Officer - @officernaenaeItzel – Law Enforcement Officer - @itzel25__“Since our founding in 1956, first responders have been vital partners in our mission of protecting and saving lives—we couldn’t do it without them,” said Karen Cassel, President and CEO of MedicAlert Foundation. “This council ensures we’re listening to and learning from those on the front lines.”A Legacy That ContinuesThe First Responder Council is part of "The Legacy Continues”—a new initiative within MedicAlert’s Everyday Heroes program that honors the deep connection between MedicAlert and emergency personnel. Through educational resources, training tools, and real stories from the field, the program highlights how today’s EMS professionals carry forward a mission that began in 1956.This includes the debut of " 69 Years of Every Second ," a short video capturing the powerful role MedicAlert continues to play in modern emergency care. MedicAlert is proud to collaborate with in/PACT and Ringer Sciences on this initiative, bringing fresh energy and creative storytelling to the ongoing effort to support first responders.MedicAlert Foundation’s first responder education programs are made possible by a generous grant from the Soule Family Foundation, in honor of Walter A. and Charlotte Soule.Learn More and Get InvolvedVisit everydayheroes.medicalert.org to explore the initiative, and find out how you can support first responder training and celebrate the everyday heroes in your community.About MedicAlert FoundationMedicAlert Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives by providing first responders and caregivers with vital medical information when it matters most. For nearly 70 years, MedicAlert has been a trusted source of medical IDs and emergency response services, helping people live with confidence and security.About in/PACT and Ringer Sciencesin/PACT is a purpose-driven technology and services company focused on creating innovative campaigns and programs that inspire giving and drive measurable social impact. By partnering with brands, nonprofits, and influencers, in/PACT helps organizations tell their stories and connect with audiences in meaningful ways.Ringer Sciences is a leader in influencer strategy and management, known for leveraging authentic content creators to build emotional connections and expand brand reach. Ringer Sciences specializes in identifying key influencers, developing strategic messaging, and delivering impactful campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.