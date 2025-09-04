Two mock-up polling stations to be available from 6 to 12 September

MACAU, September 4 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election is to make available two mock-up polling stations, at Tap Seac Pavilion and the Macao Forum building. They will be open to the public between 9am and 6pm during the period 6 to 12 September.

This is to enhance public understanding of polling station operations and facilitate practice in correct voting procedures for the 8th Legislative Assembly Election, which takes place on 14 September.

The period of operation for the two simulated polling stations will cover seven consecutive days, including a weekend. Through these arrangements, the Electoral Affairs Commission aims to attract greater public engagement, enabling voters to familiarise themselves with voting procedures and proper ballot-marking techniques. This initiative seeks to streamline voting efficiency on election day, ensure valid ballot submission and voting confidentiality.

Both mock-up stations replicate actual polling booth layouts, while providing electoral information through multimedia channels, including promotional videos and electoral-knowledge quizzes. Tap Seac Pavilion’s mock-up station features an interactive motion-sensing game, alongside designated photo zones. Visitors will also receive election-themed commemorative gifts.

A legislative election is a crucial component of civic education. In coordination with the Education and Youth Development Bureau, schools will organise student visits to the mock-up stations to deepen their understanding of electoral processes and to cultivate civic awareness, preparing young people for participation in future voting.

Self-service kiosks are available for voters to check assigned polling stations and access voter registration services. Permanent residents aged 18 or above can complete onsite registration.

The Electoral Affairs Commission encourages visually-impaired voters to practise using tactile voting templates at the simulated stations, in preparation for the actual vote.