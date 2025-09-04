New hospital playground opens

Children visiting the Women’s and Children’s Hospital have a new space to relax and play in, with the hospital’s upgraded playground now open.

This is the first major upgrade for the hospital’s playground, which was originally built more than two decades ago. During this time, it has supported hundreds of thousands of families, serving as a much-needed distraction for visiting children.

Over the years, the playground has also become an important therapy tool for hospital play therapists, who often use the space to create a sense of normalcy for patients, using play to reduce fear and anxiety.

For parents like Penny Haltis, the playground environment has been a refuge during stays at the hospital.

Her eldest son, eight-year-old Vasili, is a regular patient at the hospital, requiring specialist consultations as part of his ongoing care for life-threatening food allergies.

Younger brother Mikhail has also required multiple trips to the WCH emergency department. A febrile seizure baby, he experienced a fifteen-minute seizure when he was 12 months old.

Both children have benefited from visits to the playground – a fun place to play and reset between appointments.

Designed in collaboration with the hospital’s Youth Advisory Council, the new play area has been upgraded to provide additional access for wheelchairs, help stimulate learning and encourage physical movement.

The new space will be more accessible and feature interactive play equipment, including a sensory ‘peek-a-boo wall’, balance rope, small carousel, as well as an in-ground trampoline.

Following several updates over the years, a full upgrade began in June to help meet the contemporary needs of patients and visiting children.

More than 300,000 people visit the WCH each year, with both inpatient and outpatient families utilising the outdoor playground area. It’s estimated that over 1.5 million people will pass through the hospital before services are relocated to the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Importantly, the playground has been designed for repurposing, so equipment can be unbolted, relocated and reused once the hospital moves locations.

The playground has been built in partnership with the Women’s and Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Photos of the new playground, including from the official opening, can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

We’re incredibly proud to be opening a new playground at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital to provide a fun and happy space for kids and their families during hospital visits.

This is more than just a playground – it’s a retreat for families and kids, a therapy tool for hospital staff and patients, and most importantly, it’s a much-needed reprieve from the stress of hospital visits.

Attributable to Women’s and Children’s Health Network Chief Executive, Rebecca Graham

Hospitals can be an overwhelming place for children and it’s important that we help keep a sense of normalcy wherever and whenever we can.

I am so proud we’re able to provide our consumers with a contemporary playground that has been specifically developed to help encourage emotional wellbeing, therapy and healing. Importantly, the playground will also continue to be utilised by our staff and play therapists, who use the space as an important therapy tool.

However, it’s not just patients who will benefit from this playground. It’s their siblings, friends and extended family members – all the individuals who make up some of the 300,000 patients we see every single year.

Attributable to Penny Haltis, mother of WCH patients Vasili and Mikhail Haltis

As a parent, it's incredibly reassuring to have a safe, welcoming play area where children can unwind before or after appointments. It also creates a more family-friendly environment, which is so important when you’re dealing with the challenges your child’s health.

The playground is more than just a place to play for us, it brings comfort, normality and joy during times that can be overwhelming.