Clean up patrols hit beaches

Release date: 04/09/25

The Australian & South Australian Governments are accelerating co-ordinated beach clean up patrols across South Australia’s beaches, supporting coastal councils to keep beaches clean amid the algal bloom.

The Algal Bloom Response Coordination Unit is leading the clean up patrols, drawing on expertise from Department for Environment and Water field officers, rangers and emergency services personnel, and working with multiple organisations to support coastal councils cleaning up dead fish and other marine life along South Australia’s beaches.

This work is being funded through the jointly funded algal response and recovery package by the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments.

The clean up patrols will include:

Disaster Relief Australia, a national veteran-led not for profit organisation, who will deploy 30 personnel to assist metropolitan Adelaide councils with beach monitoring and cleanup activities.

IPA Rangers from the Point Pearce Aboriginal Corporation, who will conduct daily patrols, record their findings, and coordinate clean-ups on prioritised beaches on Yorke Peninsula.

The Goolwa Pipi Company will redeploy harvesting employees, currently laid off due to the closure of their pipi operation, to coastal patrols and cleanup from the River Murray Mouth to Encounter Bay.

Surf Life Saving South Australia will also be partnering with the beach clean up effort, providing access to their facilities for staging purposes. Their involvement will ensure the clean-up effort is closely tied to the community and leverages their deep connections to community and their local knowledge and understanding of our local beach environments across our coastlines.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australians love our beaches, and we’re determined to keep them clean and safe for everyone. This coordinated patrol brings together government, local communities and experienced organisations to respond quickly and effectively to the challenges created by this algal bloom.

By working side by side with Surf Life Saving, Disaster Relief Australia, Aboriginal rangers and local businesses, we’re not just tackling the clean-up — we’re supporting communities, protecting jobs and safeguarding the health of our coastline.

This is a practical, hands-on response that shows what we can achieve when we pull together in the interests of our environment and our community.

Attributable to Murray Watt

These efforts are tackling the clean up from all angles, and the Albanese Government is pleased to support this work, including through our federally-funded Indigenous Rangers and Disaster Relief Australia.

Through this work, we’ll be able to continue ongoing monitoring work, while also keeping the beaches clean and safe for community use.

We understand the impact this event is having on communities, and are working closely with the SA Government on response and recovery efforts.

Attributable to Susan Close

The algal bloom has caused significant impacts along our coastline, and this clean-up patrol is about ensuring we act swiftly to minimise harm to our beaches and marine life.

This is a whole-of-community effort — from Aboriginal rangers on Yorke Peninsula, to Surf Life Saving volunteers, to local councils and businesses — all bringing their expertise to protect the places South Australians cherish.

Our coastline is one of the state’s greatest assets, and by working with partners across the state, we’re ensuring it remains healthy, safe and enjoyable for everyone.