The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Landscaping Trimming Services Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

It will grow to $21.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Landscaping Trimming Services Market?

The market size for landscaping trimming services has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market, which sat at $15.25 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $16.35 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This historical growth trend is the result of factors such as increased investment in garden infrastructure, the growing prominence of outdoor living spaces, a surge in real estate development schemes, an uptick in tourism, and the expansion of digital booking platforms.

Anticipated to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years, the market size for landscaping trimming services is predicted to size up to $21.32 billion in 2029, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This surge in the projected timeline can be credited to the rise in disposable income, heightened urbanization, an escalating focus on the aesthetic allure of both commercial and residential properties, expanding homeownership, and a growing consciousness for environmental sustainability. Noteworthy movements within the forecasted period encompass the uptake of robotic trimmers in technology, development of real-time monitoring apparatuses, evolution of environmentally friendly practices, amalgamation with landscaping management software, and innovation in the area of noiseless trimming technology.

Download a free sample of the landscaping trimming services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27086&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Landscaping Trimming Services Market?

The upward trend in homeownership is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the market for landscaping trimming services. Homeownership, the circumstance where a person or family personally owns their living quarters, is usually acquired through purchase instead of tenancy. With enhanced access to mortgage opportunities, lowered interest rates, and pliable loan conditions, homeownership is becoming more prevalent as it has become more financially attainable for most people. Newly acquired homes significantly benefit from landscaping trimming services as they enhance the visual appeal of the property, presenting an orderly and welcoming exterior that elevates its worth and bestows a sense of pride to the new homeowners. To illustrate, a report by Homes England, a UK government agency, noted the completion of 10,434 housing units in the first half of the fiscal year 2024–2025, signifying a 32% rise from the 7,929 affordable homes achieved in the equivalent period in 2023–2024. Thus, the upswing in homeownership is fueling the growth of the landscaping trimming services market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Landscaping Trimming Services Market?

Major players in the Landscaping Trimming Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Davey Tree Expert Company

• Yellowstone Landscape Group Inc.

• LandCare USA LLC

• Gothic Landscape Inc.

• SavATree LLC

• Ruppert Landscape Inc.

• Reinhart Grounds Maintenance Inc.

• Landscape Development Inc.

• U.S. Lawns Inc.

• Mainscape Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Landscaping Trimming Services Industry?

Leading businesses in the landscaping trimming services sector are concentrating on the creation of novel solutions like all-electric, gas-free landscaping tools to diminish emissions, noise, and ecological damage while boosting operational performance. The term 'all-electric, gas-free landscaping equipment' pertains to battery-operated implements like mowers, trimmers, and blowers that run without the need for gasoline, resulting in zero emissions and quieter noise levels. For example, Moonbeam Mowing + More, a landscaping service firm based in the US, in May 2025, rolled out the inaugural all-electric, gas-free lawn care and landscaping service in Bangor. This advanced service utilizes electric mowers, trimmers, blowers, and other battery-powered appliances. Catering to both residential and commercial stakeholders, the service pushes forward environment-friendly practices by leveraging zero-emission tools from EGO and renewable energy sources. It offers quiet, non-polluting solutions for mowing, fertilizing, cleaning up, and landscaping tasks. This action, aimed at decreasing fuel dependence and encouraging clean energy, fortifies the company’s environmental-friendly brand perception and bolsters sustainable landscape preservation.

What Segments Are Covered In The Landscaping Trimming Services Market Report?

The landscaping trimming services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Landscape Design, Planting

2) By Equipment Type: Hand Tools, Power Tools, Machinery

3) By Service Provider: Independent Contractors, Landscaping Companies

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Parks, Golf courses, Urban spaces

5) By End-User: Homeowners, Property Managers, Government Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Landscape Design: Concept Planning, Site Analysis, 3D Rendering and Visualization, Hardscape Design, Softscape Design, Irrigation Design

2) By Planting: Tree Planting, Shrub And Hedge Installation, Seasonal Flower Planting, Turf And Grass Installation, Native Plant Landscaping, Garden Bed Preparation

View the full landscaping trimming services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/landscaping-trimming-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Landscaping Trimming Services Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Landscaping Trimming Services, North America topped the chart as the most significant region in 2024. Europe is anticipated to exhibit the swiftest growth in the imminent period. The study delves into various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Landscaping Trimming Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Landscaping Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/landscaping-services-global-market-report

Architectural Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-services-global-market-report

Crop Production Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crop-production-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.