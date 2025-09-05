The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tile Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

It will grow to $3.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tile Market?

The market size for laminated gypsum ceiling tiles has seen significant growth over recent years, escalating from $2.25 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $2.44 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.4%. This expansion in the past years is due to the burgeoning urbanization, heightened renovation activities, a burgeoning number of smart buildings, the surge in smart city development projects, as well as an increased demand for sustainable and recyclable ceiling materials.

The market for laminated gypsum ceiling tiles is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a value of $3.32 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the predicted period owes much to the rise in adoption of intelligent ceiling solutions, an escalating preference for reusable decorative finishes, increased investment in commercial structures, a surge in expenditure on infrastructure, and heightened levels of construction activities. Noteworthy trends forecasted for the coming period encompass technological development, improvements in sustainable laminating materials, introduction of smart sensors to ceiling tiles, strides made in fire- and moisture-proof gypsum cores, and enhancements in modular installation techniques.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tile Global Market Growth?

The growth of the laminated gypsum ceiling tile market is being fueled by escalating construction activities. This refers to all processes involved in the building, renovation, or development of structures and infrastructure across various industries. With rapid urbanization necessitating more housing, transportation, and commercial spaces, there is a surge in construction activities. Both government and private sector investments in infrastructure development are on the increase. Laminated gypsum ceiling tiles aid these construction processes by providing a light, flame-retardant, and easily installed option that boosts the pace and safety of interior building ventures. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a UK government body, reported in November 2023 that new construction activities rose by $19.96 million (£18,161 million) in 2022, with private sector projects growing by 16.8% and public sector projects growing by 13.1%. Thus, escalating construction activities are facilitating growth in the laminated gypsum ceiling tile market. Furthermore, the growth of the laminated gypsum ceiling tile market is also being propelled by the increased attention towards home renovation projects due to an aging housing stock and the demand for aesthetic enhancements. Home renovations, which involve changes or improvements to existing residential spaces to boost aesthetic appeal, functionality, or overall worth, are increasing due to the aging housing stock that needs regular upkeep and improvements. Laminated gypsum ceiling tiles assist in these home renovation projects by providing an easily installed, budget-friendly solution that improves both the aesthetic appeal and thermal insulation. For instance, Statistics Finland, a Finnish government agency, reported in June 2024 that households spent $5.56 billion (EUR 5.2 billion) on home renovations in 2023, marking a 2.7% increase from 2022. Consequently, the rising demand for home renovation projects is also driving growth in the laminated gypsum ceiling tile market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tile Market?

Major players in the Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tile Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Armstrong World Industries Inc.

• National Gypsum Company

• Wedge Group Inc.

• Diamond International Inex Private Limited

• Zentia Limited

• Cleanroom World

• Taparia Gypsum Private Limited

• Dexune Ceiling System Private Limited

• Unidus India Private Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tile Market?

Many leading businesses in the laminated gypsum ceiling tile industry are focusing on creating enhanced solutions like antimicrobial ceiling tiles to boost the product's performance and improve indoor air quality. These antimicrobial tiles, designed uniquely, can inhibit the proliferation of bacteria, mold, and fungi on their surfaces thereby upholding strong hygiene standards. Case in point, in April 2022, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., a firm based in France, introduced Gyprex Asepta. This PVC-laminated gypsum ceiling tile has antimicrobial properties, making it suitable for utilization in high-hygiene conditions such as hospitals and laboratories. It has an integrated biocide that eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and fungi within a day as per ISO 22196:2011. The tile has a smooth surface that can be easily cleaned, presenting itself as a perfect fit for health care environments, labs, and clean rooms. The product is designed to continuously withstand 70% relative humidity and intermittently 90% relative humidity and can bear a weight of 3 kg per tile with a maximum deflection of 2 mm. Gyprex Asepta is in line with the EN 520 and BS EN 14190:2014 standards and comes with an MPL rear film that aids in the diffusion of heat and vapor. This product has ISO5 certification for cleanroom use, is 100% recyclable, and is IGBC Green Pro certified, in keeping with sustainable building practices.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tile Market Report?

The laminated gypsum ceiling tile market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Polyvinyl Chloride Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles, Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles, Other Product Types

2) By Installation Type: Drop Or Suspended, Surface Mounted

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

4) By End-User: Construction, Renovation, Interior Design

Subsegments:

1) By Polyvinyl Chloride Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles: Moisture-Resistant Polyvinyl Chloride Laminated Tiles, Fire-Retardant Polyvinyl Chloride Laminated Tiles, Printed Polyvinyl Chloride Laminated Tiles, Perforated Acoustic Polyvinyl Chloride Laminated Tiles, Textured Polyvinyl Chloride Laminated Tiles

2) By Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles: Anti-Static Vinyl Laminated Tiles, Washable Vinyl Laminated Tiles, Decorative Patterned Vinyl Laminated Tiles, Glossy Finish Vinyl Laminated Tiles, Anti-Microbial Vinyl Laminated Tiles

3) By Other Product Types: Polyethylene Terephthalate Film Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles, Aluminum Foil-Backed Gypsum Ceiling Tiles, Fabric-Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles, Laminated Gypsum Tiles With Polyvinyl Chloride And Polyethylene Terephthalate Hybrid Layers, Eco-Friendly Or Recycled Surface Laminated Tiles

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tile Industry?

In the Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tile Global Market Report 2025, the Asia-Pacific region led in terms of market size in 2024. The report's forecasts anticipate this region's growth. Other regions examined in the report besides Asia-Pacific, include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

