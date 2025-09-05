Kitchen Installation Services Market To Reach $20.18 Billion By 2029 | Exclusive Insights From TBRC Report

The Business Research Company

Kitchen Installation Services Market Size Worth $20.18 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

It will grow to $20.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Kitchen Installation Services Market Worth?

In recent times, the kitchen installation services market has experienced robust growth. It's projected to rise from $13.52 billion in 2024 to approximately $14.69 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The historical growth points to increased activities in home renovation, a burgeoning demand for modular kitchens, a surge in residential construction, elevating disposable income, and the emerging trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) culture.

Expectations are high for the kitchen installation services market, anticipating solid growth in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to expand to $20.19 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Multiple factors will stimulate this growth, such as the increasing penetration of smart kitchen appliances, urbanization surge, escalated investments in home renovation, e-commerce platform expansion, and an amplified focus on eco-friendly installations. Throughout the forecast period, key development trends will emerge including the incorporation of 3D design and visualization tools, utilization of sustainable and recycled resources, personalized kitchen layout demand, comprehensive service packages, as well as a transition towards touch-free installation services.

What Are The Factors Driving The Kitchen Installation Services Market?

The escalating interest in kitchen makeovers is predicted to drive the expansion of the kitchen installation services market in the future. Kitchen makeovers involve enhancing or transforming kitchen spaces for better aesthetics, performance, and value. The growing interest in kitchen makeovers is chiefly linked to homeowners' quest for upgraded functionality, contemporary design, and increased property worth in their living areas. Kitchen installation services assist kitchen makeovers by professionally installing cabinets, appliances, countertops, and fixtures, which ensures perfect alignment and smooth incorporation that boosts the kitchen’s overall performance, visual attractiveness, and prolonged durability. These services also save time and decrease installation mistakes. For example, Houzz, a US-based software development platform, reported in March 2023 that kitchens continue to be atop the list of most frequently renovated interior spaces. Their report indicated 28% of homeowners decided to revamp their kitchens in 2022, a slight increase from 27% in 2021. Moreover, homeowners with kitchens exceeding 200 square feet poured 22% more into significant makeovers, where all cabinets and appliances were swapped, in 2022 in comparison to the prior year. As a result, the rising interest in kitchen makeovers is fuelling the expansion of the kitchen installation services market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Kitchen Installation Services Market?

Major players in the Kitchen Installation Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Home Depot Inc.

• Lowe’s Companies Inc.

• Ingka Holding B.V.

• John Lewis plc

• Wickes Group plc

• Wren Kitchens Limited

• The Container Store Group Inc.

• Ace Hardware Corporation

• Magnet Limited

• Home Interior Designs E-commerce Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Kitchen Installation Services Sector?

Key businesses in the kitchen installation service sector are broadening their reach through specialized subsidiaries offering cost-effective and efficient renovation options. Establishing these subsidiaries provides an opportunity for companies to diversify their services, penetrate new areas, and better cater to specific customer requirements with improved focus and operations. As an example, the US-based home improvement company, Bath Experts LLC, in June 2025, initiated its subsidiary, Cabinet Experts, offering speedy cabinet refacing solutions with the aim of minimally intrusive kitchen transformations. They strive to use top-notch, American-made materials, with most tasks completed within 2-3 days. This strategy complies with the rising consumer demand for convenient and affordable kitchen remodeling alternatives that reduce operational pause and exclude the intricacies of comprehensive renovations. By emphasizing on speed, quality, and convenience, Cabinet Experts aspire to set new benchmarks for contemporary kitchen enhancements.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Kitchen Installation Services Market Share?

The kitchen installation services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Kitchen Design Services, Cabinet Installation, Countertop Installation, Flooring Installation, Appliance Installation, Plumbing And Electrical Services

2) By Installation Complexity: Basic Kitchen Installation, Intermediate Kitchen Remodel, Advanced Custom Kitchen Installation, Full Kitchen Renovation

3) By Material Type: Wood Cabinets, Laminate Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Quartz Countertops, Vinyl Flooring, Tile Flooring

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Kitchen Design Services: 3D Kitchen Design, Custom Kitchen Layout Planning, Virtual Consultation Services

2) By Cabinet Installation: Wall Cabinet Installation, Base Cabinet Installation, Tall Or Pantry Cabinet Installation

3) By Countertop Installation: Granite Countertop Installation, Quartz Countertop Installation, Laminate Countertop Installation

4) By Flooring Installation: Tile Flooring Installation, Vinyl Flooring Installation, Hardwood Flooring Installation

5) By Appliance Installation: Built-In Oven Installation, Refrigerator Installation, Dishwasher Installation

6) By Plumbing And Electrical Services: Sink And Faucet Plumbing, Lighting Fixture Installation, Outlet And Switch Wiring

What Are The Regional Trends In The Kitchen Installation Services Market?

In the Kitchen Installation Services Global Market Report 2025, North America is recorded as the leading region for the said year. Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the highest growth in the future. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

