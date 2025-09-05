Jacking System Rental Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $5.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Jacking System Rental Services Market Size And Growth?

The market size for rental services of jacking systems has experienced significant growth in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $3.92 billion in 2024 to $4.21 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth in previous years can be credited to various factors such as expanding urbanization alongside smart city projects, an increase in mining and tunnel excavation activities, and a heightened emphasis on cost-effectiveness in large-scale endeavors. Other contributing factors include growing cognizance of load handling norms and the safety of workers, and an increase in government expenditure on public infrastructure.

The market for rental services of the jacking system is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years. The market is projected to develop to a value of $5.51 billion by 2029, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This expansion during the forecast period can be credited to several factors such as heightened infrastructure development efforts, increased investments in exploration projects in the oil and gas sector, a surge in shipbuilding and ship maintenance activities, growing need for efficient and safe lifting services, and increased automation and modernization in industries. Emerging trends during the forecast period include the evolution of hydraulic technology, the amalgamation of automation and control systems, advancements in remote control technology using wireless systems, improvements in modular jacking system designs, and the incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) into lifting equipment.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Jacking System Rental Services Market?

The growth of the jacking system rental services market is expected to be fueled by the surge in infrastructure development. This term refers to the building and upgrading of essential systems and facilities like utility services, public infrastructure, and transportation networks, which are pivotal for societal progression and economic growth. The rise in urbanization is contributing to the growth of infrastructure development as burgeoning cities need enhanced transportation, utilities, and public services to cater to the increasing population and economic activities. Infrastructure development elevates the demand for jacking system rental services by creating a need for heavy lifting and structural aid in large construction projects such as industrial facilities, buildings, and bridges. For example, as per the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), total investment in the infrastructure sector in July 2024 ascended to $17.3 billion (£13.8 billion) in 2023, reflecting a 3.9% rise from 2022. Hence, the surge in infrastructure development is steering the growth of the jacking system rental services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Jacking System Rental Services Market?

Major players in the Jacking System Rental Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd.

• Winntus Formwork Pvt. Ltd.

• Centurion Service Group LLC

• Powerjac Systems Private Limited

• Jaibhagwati Corp.

• APEX Hydraulics Ltd.

• Astha Infra Engg. Pvt. Ltd.

• Hydro Dynamics Inc.

• Karma Technologies Private Limited

• Aggcon Equipments International Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Jacking System Rental Services Market?

Top firms operating within the realm of jacking system rental services are putting their resources toward the creation of cutting-edge solutions like heavy lifting systems. These are devised to increase lifting power, amplify operational efficacy, and elevate safety standards in infrastructure and industrial projects. Heavy lifting systems are special mechanical designs crafted to lift and transport significantly heavy loads using technology like hydraulic or strand jacks. For example, as of December 2024, Mammoet Transport, a jacking system rental enterprise from the Netherlands, introduced the Mega Jack 10000 specifically for ultra-heavy lifting tasks. It has a lifting capability of 10400 tons per tower, thereby doubling former maximum limits and requiring less towers and smaller foundations. This results in decreased project expenses while enabling safer, quicker heavy lifts in areas like construction, mining, and renewable energy. This ingenuity extends to its five-meter jacking beam that has three connection points, distributing the weight over eight base units, and this contributes to the conservation of steel whilst enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

How Is The Jacking System Rental Services Market Segmented?

The jacking system rental services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hydraulic Jacking Systems, Mechanical Jacking Systems, Pneumatic Jacking Systems, Other Types

2) By Application: Construction, Oil And Gas, Shipbuilding, Mining, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Hydraulic Jacking Systems: Single-Acting Hydraulic Jacks, Double-Acting Hydraulic Jacks, Synchronous Lifting Systems

2) By Mechanical Jacking Systems: Screw Jacks, Rack And Pinion Jacks, Worm Gear Jacks

3) By Pneumatic Jacking Systems: Air Bag Jacks, Pneumatic Cylinder Jacks, Air Hydraulic Jacks

4) By Other Types: Electric Jacking Systems, Hybrid Jacking Systems, Manual Jacks

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Jacking System Rental Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for jacking system rental services. The Jacking System Rental Services Global Market Report 2025 covers a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The report projects the growth trends for the specified year.

