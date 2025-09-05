Microplastic Detection Market CAGR to be at 10.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $6.94 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Microplastic Detection Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Microplastic Detection Market?

The market size for microplastic detection has seen a swift expansion in recent times. The market, which was worth $4.24 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $4.69 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The boom during the historic period can be linked to the mounting cognizance of plastic pollution, an upsurge in academic studies on microplastics, the growth of environmental laws, the broadening of environmental testing programs, and heightening concerns over public health.

The market size for microplastic detection is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $6.95 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors contributing to this upswing during the forecast period include the escalating demand for monitoring water quality, stricter food safety regulations, the increased use of technologically advanced analytical devices, widening pollution control measures by governments, and a hike in the investment towards laboratory facilities. Key trends to watch during this forecast timeline include advancements in spectroscopy systems technology, the integration of artificial intelligence in detection processes, new innovations in portable and ready-for-field devices, financial commitment towards research and advancement in microplastic detection, as well as the development of standardized protocols for detection.

Download a free sample of the microplastic detection market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27177&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Microplastic Detection Market?

The escalating recognition of environmental pollution is predicted to spur the expansion of the microplastic detection market in the future. Environmental pollution represents the addition of damaging substances or energy to air, water, or soil, leading to harmful impacts on ecosystems, human health, and the environmental equilibrium. This heightened cognizance of environmental pollution is rooted in a growing concern for human health, as people increasingly perceive the direct influence of air, water, and soil impurities on respiratory illnesses, chronic diseases, and general well-being. Microplastic detection plays an important role in environmental pollution by identifying and quantifying plastic particles in various ecosystems, aiding the surveillance of pollution, pinpointing the sources, and reinforcing pollution reduction initiatives. For example, as per the American Lung Association, a volunteer health organization based in the US, 125.2 million individuals, comprising 37% of the population, were subjected to perilously elevated ozone levels in 2023, a hike of 24.6 million from 2022. Hence, the escalating recognition of environmental pollution is fostering the expansion of the microplastic detection market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Microplastic Detection Market?

Major players in the Microplastic Detection Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Intertek Group plc

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• Horiba Ltd.

• JEOL Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Microplastic Detection Market In The Globe?

Key companies in the microplastic detection market are turning their attention towards the innovation of novel technologies such as on-filter direct analysis, aiming to provide quicker, more precise, and automated testing solutions. On-filter direct analysis is a method that allows for the immediate analysis of microplastic particles on the filter medium, nullifying the necessity for sample relocation or additional preparation, thereby enhancing pace and uniformity. For example, Agilent Technologies Inc., an American company engaged in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied markets, unveiled the advanced 8700 LDIR Chemical Imaging System in October 2022. This system is tailored for the swift and automated examination of microplastics in environmental specimens. It includes an upgraded Clarity 1.5 software improving the swiftness and accuracy of spectral data collection, alteration, and library alignment, along with a new on-filter sample holder for easier and more uniform sample presentation.

What Segments Are Covered In The Microplastic Detection Market Report?

The microplastic detection market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Polypropylene, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Other Types

2) By Technology: Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy, Micro-Raman Spectroscopy, Pyrolysis-Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectroscopy (Py-GC-MS), Liquid Chromatography (LC) With Mass Spectroscopy (MS), Flow Cytometry, Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Other Technologies

3) By Size: <1 Mm, 1-3 Mm, 3-5 Mm

4) By Application: Environmental Monitoring, Food And Beverage Testing, Water Treatment, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Research Laboratories, Government And Regulatory Bodies, Industrial Sector, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polyethylene: Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, Cross-Linked Polyethylene

2) By Polystyrene: General-Purpose Polystyrene, High-Impact Polystyrene, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene

3) By Polypropylene: Homopolymer Polypropylene, Random Copolymer Polypropylene, Block Copolymer Polypropylene, Expanded Polypropylene

4) By Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE): Virgin Polytetrafluoroethylene, Reprocessed Polytetrafluoroethylene, Modified Polytetrafluoroethylene, Filled Polytetrafluoroethylene

5) By Other Types: Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonate, Polyamide, Polyurethane

View the full microplastic detection market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microplastic-detection-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Microplastic Detection Market?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the microplastic detection market. It is projected that the fastest-growing market will be Asia-Pacific. The global market report for microplastic detection in 2025 extends to include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, along with the Middle East and Africa, besides the already mentioned North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Microplastic Detection Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Bioplastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioplastics-global-market-report

Bioplastics And Biopolymers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioplastics-and-biopolymers-global-market-report

Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-plastics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.