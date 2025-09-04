Hill Physicians Medical Group Joins SCAN Health Plan’s Northern California Network

Largest independent physician group in Northern California joins SCAN’s provider network, bringing more care choices and access for seniors in SCAN’s newest Northern California service areas

LONG BEACH AND SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, announced its affiliation with Hill Physicians Medical Group , Northern California’s premier Independent Physician Association, to expand access to high-quality, senior-focused care in Alameda, San Francisco, Sacramento, Yolo, Placer and San Joaquin counties, effective Jan. 1, 2026.“SCAN is proud to align with an organization that shares our commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care to older adults,” said Zack Myers, national general manager for SCAN Health Plan. “This relationship will strengthen our presence in Northern California and supports our mission to help seniors stay healthy and independent by providing them with more choices and better access to care.”Hill Physicians CEO David Joyner agreed, noting both organizations are focused on exemplary service and care."Through this collaboration, more seniors will be able to receive the high-quality, comprehensive health care they deserve from our exceptional physicians,” said Joyner. “By partnering with SCAN Health Plan, we’re advancing our shared commitment to improving health in the communities we serve."Starting Jan. 1, 2026, SCAN members will have access to nearly 1,100 physicians in those six counties, and more than 3,100-plus specialists.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 310,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com About Hill Physicians Medical GroupHill Physicians Medical Group is the largest Independent Physician Association in Northern California, serving nearly 400,000 patients. Since 1984, it has provided consumers with access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 14 counties spanning Sacramento, Stockton, and the Bay Area. There are more than 6,000 providers affiliated with Hill Physicians. Learn more at www.HillPhysicians.com.SCAN Media Contact:Seffrah Orlandosorlando@scanhealthplan.com562-508-6781Hill Physicians Media Contact:Diane BarneyDiane.Barney@HillPhysicians.com(707) 365-4153

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.