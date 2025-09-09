Love Heals Youth Free Family Festival - Live Acts, Local Vendors, and Joyful Memories - September 28 in Conroe, Texas

Through LOVE, we HEAL! Our counselors help foster youth learn to cope with trauma. Rebecca Smith-Nash, Founder and CEO of Love Heals Youth Concert for Love - September 28, 2025 - Conroe, TX

Concert for Love: Uniting Community Through Music and Support for Foster Youth

Come join us for an unforgettable day of music, community, and compassion! Every ticket reserved helps us show foster youth that we are here to support them and realize that they are not alone.” — Rebecca Smith-Nash

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Heals Youth (LHY) is proud to host Concert for Love on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 2:00–6:00 PM at The Table at Madeley in Conroe, Texas. This family-friendly, free event will bring the community together for anafternoon filled with live music, local vendors, and fellowship, all in support of fosteryouth.The concert features three incredible acts:● Shane Ludwig – A rising country artist with a soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics that connect with audiences of all ages. Ludwig’s music embodies the spirit of resilience and hope, making him a perfect fit for this meaningful event.● Payton Riley Music – A talented young singer-songwriter whose music blends contemporary country and pop. Payton’s powerful vocals and relatable storytelling have made her an audience favorite across Texas and beyond.● The Heels – A dynamic trio known for their rich harmonies and energetic stage presence. Their uplifting sound fuses country, pop, and Americana, bringing infectious joy to every performance.In addition to great music, guests can shop a variety of local vendors, enjoy food and fellowship, and celebrate a day designed especially for foster youth. For many of these youth, who often feel forgotten, the concert is a chance to create happy memories that shine through difficult times.“Concert for Love is more than an event—it’s a reminder to foster youth that they are valued, seen, and deeply loved by their community,” said Rebecca Smith-Nash, Founder. "Come join us for an unforgettable day of music, community, and compassion! Every ticket (and they are free) reserved helps us show foster youth that we are here to support them and realize that they are not alone. Lets show how this community stands with them."All seating for Concert for Love is general admission, fostering a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the music together. Reserving a ticket guarantees entry, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure their preferred spot for the festivities and performances.Love Heals Youth is a volunteer-run nonprofit providing mental health services to foster youth living in congregate care facilities, aged-out foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness, and members of the community who cannot afford therapeutic support. In addition to counseling, LHY delivers “Welcome Home” bags for youth entering new placements, maintains a mobile clothes closet, and hosts monthly events that foster healing, joy, and connection.To reserve free tickets or learn more about supporting the mission of Love Heals Youth, please visit www.lovehealsyouth.com Media Contact:Emma NewkirkLove Heals YouthPhone: 936-760-1880Email: staff@lovehealsyouth.com

Love Heals Youth Services & Outreach

