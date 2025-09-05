Vincent Gao and Marshall McCraw, Along With Global Students sang at the Great Wall

Global View On China Welcoming Ceremony in Beijing, China Sanlitun, Beijing, China Badaling Great Wall, Beijing, China

40 global students from over 10 countries gathered in the Great Wall, China singing the song "Welcome to Beijing" and "We Are the World" together.

BEIJING, CHINA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The welcoming ceremony for " 2025 Experience China - Global View On China" was held in Pinggu, Beijing. 40 global students from over 10 countries including the United States, Brazil, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, Pakistan, China, Poland gathered in Beijing.They visited world heritage sites such as the Badaling Great Wall, the Temple of Heaven, the Drum and Bell Tower; joined the peach festival in Future Orchard in Xiying Village of Pinggu; experienced the achievements of Beijing's robot technology development and the fashionable charm of Sanlitun; taste the local dishes like Peking Duck.At the event, international content creators Vincent Gao, Marshall McCraw, Andrea Randisi sang the mixed song of "Welcome to Beijing" and "We Are the World" together with students from all over the world, and their voices are resounding and inspiring to express that love can go cross the national boundaries and reach every corner of the world.

Welcome to Beijing With Global Students

