An Unique Adventure For International Content Creators in China

Fenghuang Yangzi Cultural Village, Hunan, China Mount Fanjing, Guizhou, China Tongren Grand Canyon, Guizhou, China

International content creators Vincent Gao (USA), Marshall McCraw (USA), and Andrea Randisi (Italy) started a five-day journey in the southwestern of China.

TONGREN, GUIZHOU, CHINA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International content creators Vincent Gao (USA), Marshall McCraw (USA), and Andrea Randisi (Italy) experienced a five-day immersive journey in the southwestern of China from July 29 to August 2.The first stop is Phoenix Ancient Town, where tradition comes alive. Wandering along the Tuo River's flagstone paths flanked by stilted houses, the KOLs absorbed Xiangxi culture here. The raw energy of ethnic performances at Fenghuang Yangzi Cultural Village left Marshall McCraw awestruck: "I've never seen anywhere like this– the authentic local culture is mesmerizing."When the trip came to Guizhou, they visit the Tu minority Village and the local food brought them into the rural life. Then they conquered the "City in the Sky" – the Buddhist sacred peak of Mount Fanjing. Their climb to the Mushroom Rock revealed swirling seas of clouds, with Andrea capturing what he called "nature and spirituality intertwined." This experience is a sacred ascent for them.However, the most unforgettable explorations would be in Tongren Grand Canyon, it delivered a heart-pounding adventures: Soaring via zipline ("Wire Fairy") across limestone cliffs; Rock climbing above the Dragon Pool; Drifting through roaring Tiger Leap rapids."Over the past few days, I have been to Mount Fanjing and the Grand Canyon in Tongren," said Vincent Gao after completing all extreme challenges. "Most of people from where I grew up only know about the Great Wall – but places like these, there are a lot of fun and cool stuff that people couldn't imagine."From the cultural heritage of ancient town to the magnificent mountains and rivers, from the fun adventure of grand canyon to the folk customs of villages, the five days trip allowed international KOLs to experience the diverse charm of the Xiang-Qian area, witnessed the unique landscape where nature and culture interweave in southwest China, and discovered different perspective beyond typical tourist trails.

