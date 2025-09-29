Global View On China: Yancheng Deserves the Spotlight on Biodiversity

Chinese Milu Park, Yancheng, Jiangsu Huai Opera, Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, China Yellow Sea Wetland Museum of China, Yancheng, Jiangsu Province

Global View On China brought a delegation from 7 countries visited the World Natural Heritage site in Yancheng, where is rewriting China's ecological narrative.

YANCHENG, JIANGSU, CHINA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A delegation of 30 young representatives and special guests from 7 nations—including the U.S., Brazil, France, Poland, Italy, Pakistan and Australia —recently concluded a three-day immersive exploration of Yancheng through "Global View On China" program. Their firsthand encounters revealed why this coastal city, bearing dual UNESCO honors as a World Natural Heritage site and Wetland City, is rewriting China's ecological narrative.Three Defining Moments That Captivated Global Youth. First of all is the Red-Crowned Cranes: As snow-white wings sliced through blue skies over the wetlands, cameras clicked furiously to capture the synchronized flight of endangered red-crowned cranes.Secondly is the Milu Deer conservation miracle: At Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve, the delegation learned how China revived the Pere David's deer population from just 39 to over 8,000. Beatrice De Salles, the Vice Chair of Global View On China Committee and UN Council member, called it "one of history's great conservation comebacks."Thirdly is a forest born from barren shores: California-based environmental specialist Jeffrey Wilson slowed his pace on Huanghai Forest Park's canopy walkway, recording the serenity of what was once saline wasteland. "The 'California Coordinates' marker at the crane reserve hit home—we should have sister-park partnerships," he proposed, praising Yancheng's "rare blend of technological progress and ecological integrity."Yancheng has beautiful environment beyond postcard and it supports a variety of many different species to and thrive in this ecosystem in China. At Jiulongkou Wetland, American journalist Suzanne found poetic contrast between her arid hometown and the lotus-filled waterways: "These wetlands rewrite what's possible for coastal cities."Yancheng shelters 23% of the world's red-crowned cranes and 70% of Earth's milu deer within its 683,000-hectare protected wetlands. As climate urgency grows, Yancheng demonstrates: How industrialized nations can reverse environmental damage and why wetland conservation equals climate resilience."Natural. Pristine. Welcoming."—the most repeated words in the delegation's interviews. From smartphone footage to professional documentaries, participants are amplifying Yancheng's story through their lenses. ICN Media compiled the trip into a multilingual documentary here to the world audiences.

