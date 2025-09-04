The Latest Report by Kinetic Consultancy Unveils How Artificial General Intelligence Will Transform Business by 2030

AGI Timelines Kinetic Consulting

Businesses Urged to Act Now on AGI Preparation to Avoid Obsolescence in the Intelligence-Augmented Economy.

AGI isn't just another tool—it's a fundamental inflection point comparable to the industrial revolution” — Joe Tawfik - Kinetic Consultancy

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic Consultancy, the leading boutique consulting company providing business growth, customer experience (CX) an IT consultancy, has released a comprehensive new report, "The Future of Business: Preparing for General Artificial Intelligence," outlining the profound shifts AGI will bring to global industries, predicting its arrival as early as 2026 and urging immediate organizational readiness. Drawing on expert predictions, economic analyses, and strategic frameworks, the report serves as a roadmap for enterprises to navigate this technological revolution.The report highlights AGI's distinction from current narrow AI, emphasizing its human-like adaptability across domains such as strategic planning, creative problem-solving, and autonomous learning. It introduces Enterprise General Intelligence (EGI) as a business-optimized variant, focused on reliability, governance, and integration with corporate systems.Expert timelines converge on AGI's emergence in the late 2020s to early 2030s, with AI leaders forecasting as early as 2026 and a 50% probability by 2031 according to Metaculus forecasters. "The acceleration in AI capabilities has shortened what was once a distant horizon," the report states, supported by a detailed timeline graphic illustrating predictions from AI researchers, company leaders, and forecasters through 2050.Key transformative impacts include:• Workforce Automation: Potential for 60-80% cross-functional automation, displacing 6-7% of the US workforce initially but creating new roles in emerging fields.• Innovation and Efficiency: Shrinking innovation cycles to 1-3 months, enabling 30-50% operational cost savings and real-time decision-making.• Supply Chain and Finance: End-to-end optimization, predictive risk management, and integration with blockchain and IoT for agile, autonomous operations.• Customer Experience: Evolution from basic chatbots to fully personalized, predictive interactions.The report provides actionable strategies across dimensions like data infrastructure, governance, skills development, and ethical frameworks. It stresses the need for pilot projects, multi-model AI approaches, and strategic partnerships to build AGI readiness. A readiness assessment table outlines priorities, from immediate strategic alignment to medium-term cultural shifts."AGI isn't just another tool—it's a fundamental inflection point comparable to the industrial revolution," said Joe Tawfik, CEO of Kinetic Consultancy. "Organizations that invest in preparation today will shape the future, while those who delay risk permanent competitive disadvantage. The window is closing rapidly; 2025 is the year to act."The report also addresses risks, including security, privacy, bias, and regulatory compliance, advocating for "human-at-the-helm" oversight models and Explainable AI techniques. Economically, it projects global AI spending to hit $300 billion by 2026, with early adopters seeing up to 300% ROI, though nations reliant on raw exports may face net job losses.This 20-section report, complete with impact tables, citations from over 30 sources, and strategic recommendations, is available for download at Kinetic’s website . It calls on business leaders to prioritize AGI integration to capitalize on opportunities in revenue generation, risk management, and market disruption.###ENDAbout Kinetic Consulancy Kinetic Consultancy, is one of the leading boutique business growth, Strategy, CX & Digital Transformation consulting firms based in Dubai and Sydney. At Kinetic, we are dedicated to helping your business reach its full potential. Our experienced and knowledgeable consultants, enabled by leading AI technologies, will create innovative strategies tailored specifically for your organisation so you can keep up with the latest industry trends. Whether designing a strategy or guiding you through implementation and digital transformation, our team is committed to providing comprehensive solutions that ensure success in reaching your objectives,Website: https://kineticcs.com UAE: Level 14, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai, UAEAustralia: Level 10, 20 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000For more information, please contact:Media Office:E: media@kineticcs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.