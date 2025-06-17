Kinetic Consultancy Expands CX Services to Include AI-Led Customer Intelligence, Loyalty Programs, App Design & Dev.

Kinetic CX Gravitas - AI customer insights & loyalty programs Anatic-UX/UI Design and development

Kinetic Consultancy forms a multi-brand offering to unlock new value for organisations in GCC through best-in-class AI-first CX, Loyalty, & App design solutions

Our aim was to bring together the best global expertise and deliver a single, scalable solution to the GCC region.” — Joe Tawfik - Kinetic CX

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic Consultancy , the leading boutique consulting company providing business growth and customer experience (CX) consultancy, has expanded its Kinetic CX portfolio to include a broader range of AI-enabled services – spanning customer intelligence, loyalty strategy and management, UX/UI design, full-scale app development and cybersecurity.This bold step to expand its CX portfolio supports Kinetic’s ongoing mission of accelerating business growth and reflects the maturing expectations of GCC organisations around Customer experience as a driver of measurable value.Kinetic has always championed the belief that CX must be grounded in the creation of new business value, such as increased revenue, loyalty, profitability, and reduced churn. However, as organisations across the region seek to elevate customer value, they face a fragmented provider ecosystem and misaligned outcomes, often resulting in minimal or no new business value. To overcome this challenge, Kinetic has formed a multi-brand consortium of industry specialists, each a recognised leader in their domain, to deliver a comprehensive AI-led solution from one company.“Our aim was to bring together the best global expertise and deliver a single, scalable solution to the region. We sought the very best talented teams to join us in serving our local clients in the UAE and the broader GCC marketplace, unlocking new value focused on ROI. Our goal is to deliver the most comprehensive offering in CX and loyalty ever, covering everything from customer strategies through to AI-led customer intelligence and personalisation, as well as loyalty program design and management, UX/UI design and development of apps, and cybersecurity and data governance.” Said Joe Tawfik, CEO of Kinetic Consultancy.• AI-Powered Service Delivery Model to Unlock New ValueThe comprehensive range of new services will enable organisations in the region to not only tap into a deeply talented and experienced team but also to leverage uniquely developed intellectual property centred on AI. What makes this offering highly differentiated is the use of AI to unlock new value for organisations. All the solutions will be delivered using an AI-first service delivery model. Whether it is journey mapping, customer insights, personalisation, loyalty management, app design and development, or cybersecurity, the entire spectrum of services is AI-enabled.The various teams have developed intellectual property related to the use of AI, resulting in new commercial value.• Transforming Loyalty Programs – GravitasGravitas – An award-winning customer intelligence and loyalty consultancy, Gravitas brings deep expertise in AI-powered customer insights and personalisation. Their proprietary methodologies and customer intelligence platforms have delivered measurable business outcomes for major retailers, banks, telecommunications companies and theme park operators, including up to 100% increases in customer spending and 40% reductions in churn.Gravitas has been the strategic partner behind some of the world’s most successful loyalty transformations. Most recently, their work in partnership with a leading APAC retailer was recognised at the 2025 International Loyalty Awards in Dubai, winning:• Best Use of Data and Analytics (third consecutive year)• Best Program Transformation Worldwide• International Loyalty Program of the Year – APAC and Global“We’re thrilled to partner with Kinetic and bring our proven approach to the UAE and GCC,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, CEO of Gravitas. Together, we offer a unique opportunity for brands to turn customer data into commercial growth. Joe and I bring over 60 years of combined experience in customer value management, loyalty and CX—and we’re excited to apply this in such a dynamic region.”• Transforming App Design & Development - AnaticAnatic – A UX/UI and app development leader, Anatic brings product design expertise and a proprietary AI development framework that has cut time-to-launch by up to 30%. Their digital tools, such as Heurio, have already transformed how global clients manage and debug digital assets.The founder of Anatic, Zoltan Bartha, the UX/UI design and development expert leading the digital team, said, “We are also very excited to partner with Kinetic and launch new AI-enabled design and development solutions to the UAE marketplace. Our team possesses deep design expertise and product development capabilities. Our evolution to AI-driven solutions reduces the time and effort to design and launch an app. We are confident that our collective solutions will form a unique value chain from insights to execution.”• Data Governance, AI Governance & Cybersecurity – Transform LogiQTransform Logiq – A data, cybersecurity and AI leader, bringing over 25 years of experience to the GCC. The introduction of new technologies, such as AI, to serve customers, deliver more personalised journeys, and unlock new value relies on good sources of data, effective data governance and a robust cybersecurity framework.Broderick Smith, the leader of Transform Logiq and a certified AI Governance Professional (AIGP), said, “We are excited about working with Joe and the team. We have already worked closely together for the past few years, and now we are seeing a growing demand for data governance, cybersecurity and AI governance consultancy from organisations implementing new AI-led CX solutions like the ones offered by Kinetic and the team.”• The End-to-End Solution Provides a Rich Offering for GCC OrganisationsThe combined offering provides organisations in the GCC with seamless access to:• Award-winning intellectual property proven to generate business results• CX strategies that transform organisations• AI-powered customer intelligence and journey mapping• Personalisation and loyalty strategy• Complete program design, implementation and measurement• UX/UI strategy and rapid app development• Data and AI governance and cybersecurity solutions• A unified, AI-led service delivery modelThis integrated approach ensures consistent, commercially aligned outcomes without the disconnect that often results from fragmented supplier engagement.END

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.